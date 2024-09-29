King: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s next to be announced on superstar's birthday? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King is one of the most eagerly awaited projects, featuring his daughter Suhana Khan as a co-star. Since the news surfaced, fans have been eagerly seeking updates about the movie. According to recent reports, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial is expected to be officially announced on the Jawan star’s birthday, November 2, 2024.

A new report by Mid Day stated that Anirudh Ravichander has been chosen to compose the music for King, with reports indicating that he has already prepared the background score for its announcement video. It further mentioned that the movie would be officially announced on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2, 2024, and that both the actor and his daughter have started training for the action sequences.

The report further shared that Budapest was selected as a shooting location for January due to its cold weather, which would provide the overcast and grey atmosphere needed for the film’s setting.

The first shooting schedule is set to begin in January. King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, has dialogues penned by Abbas Tyrewala and will serve as Suhana’s big-screen debut following The Archies on Netflix. The plot revolves around two characters who are brought together by challenging circumstances.

According to the report, Shah Rukh portrays a don with a complex persona, serving as a mentor to Suhana’s character. He guides her through a crime-ridden environment while testing her ability to survive against their shared adversary, played by Abhishek Bachchan.

The pre-production for the film will begin in October. It was shared that Abbas Tyrewala, known for War 2, has finished the initial draft of the dialogues. Khan, Suhana, Abhay Verma—who will portray her love interest—and Abhishek Bachchan are expected to start the first shooting schedule in Budapest.

The filmmakers are currently in talks with leading Hollywood action directors for the project, while Siddharth Anand, who has choreographed the action sequences for King, will also take on the role of creative producer.

SRK in a chat with Variety expressed that Ghosh was considered the ideal choice to direct the movie as the team wanted it to have a strong emotional foundation. He mentioned that everyone involved aimed to create an action-packed, entertaining film with mass appeal and emotional depth.

