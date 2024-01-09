WATCH: Sushmita Sen and ex-beau Rohman Shawl are all smiles as they step out together

Sushmita Sen is receiving praise for her recent projects in the OTT space, particularly for series like Taali and Aarya Season 3. Apart from her career, the actress has been in the spotlight for her connection with model Rohman Shawl, including their breakup. Now, the two of them were spotted together.

Sushmita Sen spotted with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Today, on January 9, renowned Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was spotted with her ex-beau and model Rohman Shawl at Clinic Bandstand Bandra. The actress looked smart in a blue top and jeans and Rohan on the other hand sported a casual look in a black T-shirt and pants.

Sushmita Sen’s birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl

On January 4, Thursday, Sushmita Sen used Instagram to send a heartfelt birthday greeting to her ex-boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. The posted picture, likely taken in a home environment, depicted a warm moment with Sushmita and Rohman posing together. The former Miss Universe had her arm lovingly wrapped around Rohman's shoulder, resting her chin on him while he held his phone in front of them.

In the picture, Sushmita was seen wearing a comfortable winter outfit, dressed in black attire matched with a trendy black leather jacket, gray boots, and a cap. Rohman went for a laid-back style, wearing a t-shirt with joggers, a jacket, and sneakers, and carrying a bag.

In her heartfelt message, Sushmita expressed her warm wishes and wrote, “Happyyyyyy Birthday Babushhhhhh @rohmanshawl ( partying face emoji, star-struck emoji, dancing emoji, red heart and musical notes emoji) A toast to your happiness always!!! Abundance of love & Duas!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!! #duggadugga #birthdayboy @_alisah_09 @reneesen47 & #yourstruly.”

Sushmita Sen's work front

Sushmita Sen recently appeared in the web series Taali, portraying the character of Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the series tells the story of Sawant's efforts to secure legal recognition for transgender individuals as the third gender. The show and Sen's acting have received positive reviews.

Furthermore, she takes on the lead role in Ram Madhvani's crime thriller web series, Aarya, which premiered in 2021 and has seen the launch of three seasons. The series can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Sen's latest film project was the Bengali movie Nirbaak, released in 2015.

