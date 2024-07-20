Sushmita Sen talks about having conversation around s*x with daughters Renee and Alisah; 'Explore yourself but...'

Actress Sushmita Sen is known for speaking her mind and often receives admiration from her fans for how well-articulated she is. Sushmita, who is a proud mother of her two daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, is quite vocal about embracing life and her motherhood phase.

The actress recently opened up on how she approached her daughters for conversation around s*x.

Sushmita Sen talks about discussing conversation on s*x with Renee and Alisah

During a recent chat with Rhea Chakraborty in her Chapter 2 Podcast on YouTube, Sushmita Sen spilled the beans about how she had the conversation around s*x with both Renee and Alisah. Sushmita shared that it was "very different" from what the actress' mother discussed with her.

Talking about the conversation with daughters, she said, "The act of s*x I didn’t have to explain. They were already P.hd’s. All of them are. My younger one is excellent in Biology."

Sushmita reveals the advice she gave to her daughters

Sushmita Sen further revealed that she has advised Renee Sen and Alisah Sen to keep exploring their desires while not harming their self-respect.

"The only thing that I have repeatedly spoken about is if somebody tells you this is not the right time, this is not the right thing, I am not interested in discussing that with you. Because that’s between you and your friends, you’ll figure that out," the 48-year-old actress said.

Sushmita shared that she told them to "equate s*x with respect" in their lives and added that there is no issue in exploring their desires but it shouldn't make them "feel bad".

The Aarya actress elaborated on it by saying that she has also advised her daughters to not indulge in s*x due to peer pressure and only do it when they are ready. She also asked them not to lie to her.

All about Sushmita Sen and her daughters

For the uninitiated, Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 when the actress was 24 years old. Alisah was adopted in 2010. While Renee will turn 25 in September 2024. Alisah is 14 years old.

Sushmita Sen is best known for films like Biwi No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. She was last seen in the third season of Ram Madhvani's series Aarya earlier this year.

