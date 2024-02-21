WATCH: Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal flaunts baby bump in style as they leave Goa after Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. They were in Goa to attend the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. Post that, they were spotted exiting the state and Natasha's baby bump was visible.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal spotted leaving Goa

Today, on February 21st, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted leaving Goa after attending the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. In the video, the duo can be seen entering the airport and soon-to-be-mother Natasha's baby bump is visible. While the Badlapur actor had donned a colorful shirt along with jeans and a cap, Natasha opted for a loose outfit due to her pregnancy.

Check out the video!

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal announced pregnancy a few days ago

Recently, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle to break the news of Natasha Dalal's pregnancy. He shared a black and white picture in which the actor can be seen the visible baby bump of his wife. In the background, their pet dog is also visible. The caption of the post read, "We are pregnant

Need all your blessings and love (red heart emoji) #myfamilymystrength"

Advertisement

Several celebrities took to the comment section to extend their congratulations to the couple. Karan Johar wrote: "Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! welcome to best feeling in the world". Priyanka Chopra penned, "Wohooo congratulations my friends" while Alia Bhatt dropped several black heart emojis in the comment.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, Best feeling in the world, Kartik Aaryan congratulated them by writing, "Congratulations." Other celebs like Kiara Advani, Mrunal Thakur, Raashi Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Abhishek Bachchan and Malaika Arora also congratulated them.

Check out the post!

Varun Dhawan recently shared glimpses from the wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. He shared a video of having a traditional lunch with Natasha at the venue. Prior to that, he had also shared pictures of him having different kinds of drinks on his Instagram stories.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot today in Goa at the ITC Grand Hotel. The wedding ceremony is reportedly eco-friendly and no physical invitation cards were given. The use of fireworks for the celebration is also prohibited to curb pollution. After that, the couple is expected to attend a tree plantation ceremony.

Recently, the couple's mehendi and Haldi ceremony took place and the parents of both actors appeared in front of the media.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor. The film met with mostly mixed reviews upon release. He will be next seen in the action drama film Baby John. Directed by Kalees and backed by Altee, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is slated to release theatrically on May 31st this year.

Apart from that, Varun is also making his foray into the series space with the action thriller web series Citadel India, helmed by Raj and DK. It is a remake of Priyanka Chopra starrer series Citadel.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Varun Dhawan shares glimpse of traditional lunch at Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding