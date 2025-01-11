6 Years Of Uri: The Surgical Strike - Vicky Kaushal celebrates blockbuster's anniversary; Yami Gautam is ‘beyond grateful’ to be part of Aditya Dhar’s war film

Uri: The Surgical Strike was released on the big screen, six years ago on January 11, 2019. The film which was inspired by the true events that happened during the 2016 Uri attack was loved by the audience, making it a blockbuster hit war film. As the entertainer turned six, Vicky Kaushal along with Yami Gautam expressed their gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal shared the post by RSVP Movies and dropped two folded hands emoji along with an emoticon of the Indian flag.

Take a look:

Actress Yami Gautam also played a key role in the war action film. Hence, she took to her Instagram Stories and penned an emotional note stating how honored she was to play the role of Pallavi Sharma in the movie. Dropping a screengrab of her character from the film, she noted, “Uri: The Surgical Strike celebrated more than we can think- the valour of the Indian Army, the spirit of the Nation and the power of cinema.”

The actress further expressed, “It was an honour for me to be part of a gem like this which continues to be celebrated. Pallavi Sharma was a dream come true role for me and to be able to portray another fine female character was truly a blessing. Beyond grateful for all your love and to the entire team that help create this marvel. #6YearsOfUriTheSurgicalStrike” (sic)

Take a look:

Production house RSVP Movies also dropped glimpses of several iconic scenes which made it one of the best war films in the history of Indian cinema. In the caption, they wrote, “Looking back at India’s swift retaliation, and the brave soldiers who made the operation a success. Here’s a look at how it all unfolded. Celebrating #6YearsOfUriTheSurgicalStrike.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, Uri: The Surgical Strike is helmed by Yami’s husband Aditya Dhar. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is based on the 2016 Indian Line of Control strike. Apart from Yami and Vicky, the actioner also starred Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapur, Mohit Raina, and others.

