What to watch this weekend: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan's Sarfira to Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's Kakuda

Gear up for the upcoming weekend which will see some of the most-anticipated movies and series releasing amid huge anticipation from cine buffs. From Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's Sarfira to Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda, the list is unmissable.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Sarfira

Release Date: July 12

July 12 Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madana, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas

Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madana, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad

Sudha Kongara Prasad Producer: Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films

Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films Genre: Adventure

Adventure Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters

Sudha Kongara's directorial focuses on inspiring ordinary people to pursue ambitious dreams despite seemingly impossible odds. The trailer for Sarfira opens with Kumar's character grappling with debt and prioritizing loan repayment as soon as he has the funds. Nevertheless, he is dedicated to a startup idea and confident in its potential success.

2. Kakuda

Release Date: July 12

July 12 Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Aditya Sarpotdar Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Directed by Munjya helmer, Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is a horror-comedy based on a 'strange folklore.' Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, the film also features Panchayat fame Aasif Khan in a pivotal role.

Advertisement

3. Pill

Release Date: July 12

July 12 Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan

Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan Director: Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, Mahim Joshie

Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, Mahim Joshie Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

In Pill, Riteish Deshmukh's character, Prakash Chauhan, goes on a journey to uncover the dark realities of India's pharmaceutical industry. The narrative follows various perspectives, from influential pharmaceutical tycoons and corrupt doctors to pharmaceutical representatives, compromised regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

4. Showtime Season 1 Part 2

Release Date: July 12

July 12 Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran

Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar

Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Showtime, helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, explores Raghu Khanna's journey toward redemption and ambition. It focuses on his efforts to repair relationships and restore his reputation, depicting the real lives of its characters and their struggles within the entertainment industry.

5. Wild Wild Punjab

Release Date: July 10

July 10 Star Cast: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa

Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa Director: Simarpreet Singh

Simarpreet Singh Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

In Wild Wild Punjab, Khanne has had a breakup. He's upset, but he has friends like Arore, Jainu, and Honey Paaji who motivate and encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on. They embark on a trip across Punjab to help Khanne find the closure he desires.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2 Deleted Scene: When Munna Bhaiya held Beena Tripathi's son at gun point; know what happened next