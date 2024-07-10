What to watch this weekend: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan's Sarfira to Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's Kakuda
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mixed of genres, including adventure, action, thriller, and more. Take a look at the list and get ready to binge-watch!
Gear up for the upcoming weekend which will see some of the most-anticipated movies and series releasing amid huge anticipation from cine buffs. From Akshay Kumar and Radhikka Madan's Sarfira to Sonakshi Sinha's Kakuda, the list is unmissable.
Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:
1. Sarfira
- Release Date: July 12
- Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madana, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas
- Director: Sudha Kongara Prasad
- Producer: Abundantia Entertainment, 2D Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films
- Genre: Adventure
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Sudha Kongara's directorial focuses on inspiring ordinary people to pursue ambitious dreams despite seemingly impossible odds. The trailer for Sarfira opens with Kumar's character grappling with debt and prioritizing loan repayment as soon as he has the funds. Nevertheless, he is dedicated to a startup idea and confident in its potential success.
2. Kakuda
- Release Date: July 12
- Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan
- Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
- Genre: Horror, Comedy
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
Directed by Munjya helmer, Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is a horror-comedy based on a 'strange folklore.' Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem, the film also features Panchayat fame Aasif Khan in a pivotal role.
3. Pill
- Release Date: July 12
- Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Malhotra, Akshat Chauhan
- Director: Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, Mahim Joshie
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
In Pill, Riteish Deshmukh's character, Prakash Chauhan, goes on a journey to uncover the dark realities of India's pharmaceutical industry. The narrative follows various perspectives, from influential pharmaceutical tycoons and corrupt doctors to pharmaceutical representatives, compromised regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.
4. Showtime Season 1 Part 2
- Release Date: July 12
- Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran
- Director: Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Showtime, helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, explores Raghu Khanna's journey toward redemption and ambition. It focuses on his efforts to repair relationships and restore his reputation, depicting the real lives of its characters and their struggles within the entertainment industry.
5. Wild Wild Punjab
- Release Date: July 10
- Star Cast: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Sunny Singh, Patralekhaa
- Director: Simarpreet Singh
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Wild Wild Punjab, Khanne has had a breakup. He's upset, but he has friends like Arore, Jainu, and Honey Paaji who motivate and encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on. They embark on a trip across Punjab to help Khanne find the closure he desires.
