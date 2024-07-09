Mirzapur 2 Deleted Scene: When Munna Bhaiya held Beena Tripathi's son at gun point; know what happened next

Mirzapur is one of the most loved series among fans. The characterizations, storyline, and acting skills simply surpass expectations every time. The third season was recently released and it has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation, and this led fans to want the season 4.

Amid this, we came across a deleted scene from Mirzapur Season 2 which left us speechless. The scene captured the moment when Munna Bhaiya held Beena Tripathi's son at gunpoint.

Munna Bhaiya almost killed Beena Tripathi's son in Mirzapur 2 deleted scene

Prime Video India shared a video on their official YouTube channel where we can see a deleted scene from Mirzapur 2. The clip opened with the servant Raja informing Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) that Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu Sharma) was not in his room. Guessing a fearful incident, Beena, the wife of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) came to the lawn of their house to find that Munna was holding her son from the second floor and was pointing a gun at him.

When Beena asked Munna to hand his stepbrother to her, he said, "yehi se de de?" (Should I give him from here) Suddenly Munna Bhaiya shot the gun but it was a false step only to fear the baby and his mother. After this, Munna can be heard saying, "He is a proper Tripathi's son. He got quiet by the sound of gunshot. Are you going to become a strong man when you grow up? Are you going to take my throne? I'll kill you, do you understand?"

Watch the full video:

Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur season 4 is in the works

Speaking to News 18, Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who played the role of Shabnam, revealed that season 4 is in progress and hinted that it wouldn't be long before its release. She mentioned that It will happen super soon and now everyone knows there will be a season four. The writing is ongoing, and the makers are working on it. She added that "I'm sure they'll again come up with something that has a lot of shock value".

Sherrnavaz also shared that season three concluded with a cliffhanger and mentioned that the writers are dedicated to writing a storyline that does justice to it. She remarked that the makers need to brainstorm and introduce more elements that can surprise people and added, "It's impressive how they consistently achieve that season after season. The series' standout feature is its ability to shock. I hope viewers continue to watch and support it."

Reception of Mirzapur 3

The third season was received well by the viewers. A user wrote on X, “#MirzapurOnPrime #MirzapurS3 #Mirzapur3 Season 3 is by far the best of Mirzapur, every episode is interesting, the pace of the series is extremely good, it's not just random violence, there's much more depth, emotions, and politics.”

One person said, “#Friyay. Much awaited series has come! It’s all about Control, power and respect! Munna bhaiya would be missed but @TripathiiPankaj sir acting is amazing and guddupandit would definitely add a different flavor this season! #MirzapurS3 @ritesh_sid @MrVijayVarma @vishalrr.”

One user praised, “#MirzapurS3 is @alifazal9 show all the way. He has killed it. The best performance by I have seen in some years. Ali Fazal you deserve all the accolades for #GudduPandit @PrimeVideoIN @an_3jum @MrVijayVarma are very impressive @ShernavazJ needs bigger role.”

Meanwhile, Mirzapur Season 3 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

