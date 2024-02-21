What to watch this weekend: Yami Gautam's Article 370 to Alia Bhatt-backed Poacher; VOTE now

Many movies, series, and shows are gearing up for their theatrical as well as OTT release this weekend of February 2024. From Yami Gautam's much-awaited Article 370 to Alia Bhatt-backed web series Poacher, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming shows for you to binge-watch this weekend.

As we wait for the releases, let us know which movie or show you are excited about and cannot wait to watch. You can scroll down to the last and vote for your favorite.

1. Article 370

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 23

February 23 Stars: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil

Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Aditya Suhas Jambhale Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller

Action, Historical, Thriller Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Article 370 is a much-awaited movie starring Yami Gautam. The film is an intense political action drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, focuses on countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370. Scheduled for a cinema release on February 23.

2. Poacher

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 23

February 23 Stars: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh

Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh Director: Richie Mehta

Richie Mehta Producer: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Poacher, we will see a team comprising Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans courageously putting their lives on the line to hunt down the most notorious elephant ivory poachers in India's history, seeking to deliver justice. This unfolds as a tale of one of the largest crime networks in India.

Advertisement

3. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 23

February 23 Stars: Anurita Jha, Samaksh Sudi

Anurita Jha, Samaksh Sudi Director: Uraaz Bahl, Shaana Levy

Uraaz Bahl, Shaana Levy Genre: Crime, Documentary

Crime, Documentary Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth delves into the spine-chilling narrative of the Sheena Bora Murder case, a saga that reverberated across the nation. Unveiling fresh insights and exclusive access, this documentary series probes the mysterious vanishing of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, laying bare the startling consequences that ensued.

4. Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa

IMDb Rating: N/A

N/A Release Date: February 23

February 23 Stars: Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi

Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi Director: Aditya Datt

Aditya Datt Genre: Action, Sport

Action, Sport Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters

Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa follows Vidyut Jammwal's character, starting from the busy slums of Mumbai to the intense world of extreme underground sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film will release on February 23 in theaters.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Goa Wedding LIVE Updates: Inside pic from sangeet ft. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty and more