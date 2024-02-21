What to watch this weekend: Yami Gautam's Article 370 to Alia Bhatt-backed Poacher; VOTE now
Many movies, series, and shows are gearing up for their theatrical as well as OTT release this weekend of February 2024. From Yami Gautam's much-awaited Article 370 to Alia Bhatt-backed web series Poacher, Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming shows for you to binge-watch this weekend.
1. Article 370
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: February 23
- Stars: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil
- Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale
- Genre: Action, Historical, Thriller
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Article 370 is a much-awaited movie starring Yami Gautam. The film is an intense political action drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, focuses on countering terrorism in Kashmir by nullifying Article 370. Scheduled for a cinema release on February 23.
2. Poacher
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: February 23
- Stars: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh
- Director: Richie Mehta
- Producer: Alia Bhatt
- Genre: Crime, Drama
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Poacher, we will see a team comprising Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and Good Samaritans courageously putting their lives on the line to hunt down the most notorious elephant ivory poachers in India's history, seeking to deliver justice. This unfolds as a tale of one of the largest crime networks in India.
3. The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: February 23
- Stars: Anurita Jha, Samaksh Sudi
- Director: Uraaz Bahl, Shaana Levy
- Genre: Crime, Documentary
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth delves into the spine-chilling narrative of the Sheena Bora Murder case, a saga that reverberated across the nation. Unveiling fresh insights and exclusive access, this documentary series probes the mysterious vanishing of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, laying bare the startling consequences that ensued.
4. Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa
- IMDb Rating: N/A
- Release Date: February 23
- Stars: Vidyut Jammwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi
- Director: Aditya Datt
- Genre: Action, Sport
- Where to watch/OTT Platform: Theaters
Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa follows Vidyut Jammwal's character, starting from the busy slums of Mumbai to the intense world of extreme underground sports. Directed by Aditya Datt, the film will release on February 23 in theaters.
