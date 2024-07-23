When Aamir Khan threw party after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure; Mona Singh reveals superstar said 'Everyone was brilliant, I failed'

Aamir Khan, who is best known for films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, Sarfarosh, Taare Zameen Par, and more, is fondly known as Mr. Perfectionist in Hindi cinema. The superstar does get affected by the failure of his films; however, he surely knows how to celebrate the hard work behind the projects.

Aamir's 2022 movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, is proof of it. Actress Mona Singh, who was a part of the film, recently spilled the beans about how he decided to celebrate after it failed at the box office.

Aamir Khan celebrated after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan on YouTube, actress Mona Singh revealed that Aamir Khan organized a party after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres.

"Aamir sir is the only actor jo ek aisi party rakh sakte hain (Aamir Khan is the only actor who can throw such party)....to celebrate everyone's hard work. He said, 'Yes, the film did not do well, but why we shouldn't party and celebrate'?" Mona said.

The actress added that he invited his whole team to the party, including the cast and the crew.

Aamir Khan blamed himself for Laal Singh Chaddha's fate

Mona Singh elaborated on it by saying she attended Aamir Khan's party at his place, and the superstar praised his team for their hard work. Singh revealed that Aamir blamed himself for the failure of the 2022 film.

Remembering the time, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared that he spoke to every team member and called them "brilliant." The actor, however, added that he has "failed".

"Ye kaun karta hai? Koi nahin karta (Who does that? No one), what a man," the Made in Heaven 2 actress shared. Praising Aamir, Singh said she has an "immense love and respect" for the 59-year-old superstar.

All about Laal Singh Chaddha

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha was released in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film starred Aamir Khan in a titular role. It also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij in crucial roles. Shah Rukh Khan marked his cameo appearance as himself in the 2022 film.

Kareena played the role of Aamir's on-screen wife, Rupa D'Souza Chaddha. Mona was cast as Aamir's mother, Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha. Naga essayed Balaraju Bodi, aka Bala, Laal's colleague in the Indian Army, and Manav was cast as Muhammad Yakoob, aka Muhammad Paji, a Pakistani Army havaldar.

Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office amid the trends of cancel and boycott cultures during its theatrical release. The boycott against the film erupted after netizens dug into Aamir's old interview from 2015 while highlighting his 'intolerance' remark.

In his interview, the superstar and his former wife, Kiran Rao, had allegedly suggested they move out of India due to 'growing intolerance' in the nation.

Aamir and Kareena-starrer was later released on Netflix on October 6, the same year. The 2022 film opened to rave reviews from the OTT audience. Its screenplay was penned by actor-screenwriter Atul Kulkarni. It was jointly produced by Paramount Pictures, Aamir Khan Productions, and Viacom18 Studios.

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha was an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The 1994 film starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead roles.

