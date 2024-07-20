Kareena Kapoor Khan shares why marriage with Saif Ali Khan is 'tough'; spills beans about reasons behind their fights

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married to each other in 2012 and are all set to complete 12 successful years of their marriage on October 16 this year. Saifeena, who are parents of two adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh, have proved to be a power couple in all these years, but things often get tough even for them.

Kareena has spoken up about how it gets hard for them sometimes to find time for each other, which also leads to fights between them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the difficulties of being married to an actor

During an interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about the hardships of being married to an actor. The Crew actress explained with an example that Saif Ali Khan once came at 4:30 AM and went to sleep while she left for work. After waking up, he left for a shoot while she was also gearing up to travel to Bangkok the next day.

She mentioned that in such situations, they don't get to see each other even though they live in the same house. "Balancing time is difficult. We sit down with the calendar to fix this day that time. This is what happens when there are two actors in the house,” she mentioned.

Kareena on reasons for fights between her and Saif

Kareena also said that most of the time they have fights with each other because of the "time" and when they don't get to see each other. The actress said they don’t fight for money, but sometimes, when Saif allows Taimur to stay up "a little late," she gets fired up, blaming him.

Revealing another interesting reason behind their fights, she mentioned AC temperature. She revealed that Saif wants 16 degrees Celsius while she wants 20, but they settle for 19. Kareena also added that every time Karisma comes home and they are having dinner together, the Raja Hindustani actress slyly changes the temperature to 25, and Saif is like, ‘God! Thank God I am married to Bebo' because she settles for 19.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming much-awaited film The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the movie is slated to release on September 13, 2024.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to be seen in the upcoming Telugu biggie Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features him in the negative role alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Devara is expected to hit cinemas on September 27, 2024.

