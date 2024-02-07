Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani part ways: From marriage to separation, a look at their relationship timeline

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani were one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The two often gave relationship goals thanks to their love-filled social media posts. This is the reason why everyone was shocked when the Dhoom actress recently announced her separation from Bharat. As their over-a-decade-long marriage came to an end, here's a look at their relationship timeline.

Entire timeline of Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani's relationship

Who is Bharat Takhtani?

Bharat Takhtani is an Indian businessman who belongs to a Sindhi family in Mumbai. His father is Vijay Takhtani and his mother is Pooja Takhtani. Bharat also has a brother named Devesh Takhtani. He did his schooling at Learner's Academy which is located in Bandra. Later on, he graduated from the HR College of Commerce and Economics.

After finishing his education, Bharat joined his family business and according to India Today, he is currently serving as the director of Zar Jewels Private Limited. This company was established in the year 1950. Apart from that, he also manages a company named R.G. Bangles Pvt Ltd.

How did Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani meet?

In an interview with India Today, Esha Deol revealed the story behind her first meeting with Bharat. She said that the two met during an interschool competition when she was studying at Jamnabai Narsee School while Bharat was at Learner's Academy.

She said, "I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the interschool competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school. I wrote my phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. I had braces back then. I always say he truly loved me with braces on."

Rekindling of romance a decade later

With a twist of fate, after their schooling, Esha and Bharat met once again a decade later. The duo got along well and started seeing each other. In an interview with Filmfare, Bharat revealed that though he had lost touch with Esha, he remained friends with her younger sister Ahana Deol. He confessed that despite the distance, he had a soft corner for Esha as she was his "first love."

Marriage and kids

On June 29, 2012, Esha and Bharat tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony at Mumbai's ISKON temple. The wedding was attended by several big names from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Bipasha Basu, Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, John Abraham, Raveena Tandon, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty among others.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, in October 2017. On June 10, 2019, Esha gave birth to her second daughter Miraya.

Esha Deol says Bharat felt 'Neglected' after their 2nd Baby was born

In 2020, Esha Deol wrote a book titled Amma Mia: Stories, Advice, and Recipes from One Mother to Another. In it, according to News18, she spoke about how Bharat felt 'neglected' after their second daughter was born.

She wrote: “After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me." She added, "He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected."

Esha then wrote that she noticed her errors. She also recalled an incident when Bharat asked her for a new toothbrush, or when his shirts hadn't been pressed, or what was in lunch for him. She further called him a "man of very few needs" and said that there "was something wrong" if she couldn't take care of him. "I quickly made sure to rectify it… I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress, and go out with him on the weekends", she added.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Bharat that he doesn't like arguments while Esha has a habit of repeating things. However, he stated that he is always the one who is sorting things out. He also said that she is the more possessive one among the two.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani's separation

On February 6th, according to Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat released a joint statement to announce their separation. It read, "We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani."

