When Ranveer Singh told Harshdeep Kaur that he listens to her voice every morning, singer recalls performing at actor's wedding with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding was a grand affair, made even more memorable by Harshdeep Kaur's soulful performance. The singer recently shared that Ranveer revealed he listens to her voice every morning.

In a recent chat with The Music Podcast, Harshdeep Kaur spoke about the deep personal connection she has with the prayer Ik Onkar. This track was not only a significant milestone in her collaboration with A.R. Rahman, but it also led her to perform at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's grand wedding at Lake Como.

She shared, "Ranveer is a huge fan of this prayer. He called me and said, 'I listen to your voice every morning, and on the most important day of my life, I want you there, singing Ik Onkar'."

Harshdeep recently opened up about her extraordinary journey of working with the legendary A.R. Rahman, revealing her deep admiration for him. She recalled how it was a dream come true for any singer to meet Rahman.

Not only did she meet him, but she also had the incredible opportunity to sing for him in the iconic Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti. The singer shared that her first encounter with Rahman happened during the auditions for the 2005 film Kisna, where she was one of five singers competing for the same spot. To her surprise, Rahman asked her to audition first.

Harshdeep recalled the moment vividly, saying Rahman was working on the background music for Kisna and asked her to sing the chorus. Confident that this was her big chance, she sang three songs for him, with Rahman being incredibly patient throughout the process.

After the audition, she left it to fate. A few months later, she received a call from Rahman himself, asking her to sing for Rang De Basanti. She was asked to sing a prayer traditionally sung at the Golden Temple, and she made a significant effort to understand the prayer's depth, even bringing a book to explain its meaning.

One of the most unforgettable experiences Harshdeep shared was how Rahman insisted on recording the prayer at 4 a.m., the traditional time it's sung. Despite arriving at the studio at 8 p.m. and waiting for hours, Rahman patiently waited for the moment to be right. When the clock struck 4 a.m., he instructed her to sing, creating an almost divine atmosphere.

Harshdeep said she felt God was right there with her at that moment and described it as a profoundly spiritual experience that she would never forget.

