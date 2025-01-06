AR Rahman turns 57: Prabhudeva’s birthday wish for music maestro reinstates how their track Muqabla remains iconic

AR Rahman continues to remain one of the incomparable talents in the music industry of our country. Today, on January 6, the composer marks his 57th birthday. While countless fans across the globe are celebrating the special day in their own measure, wishes from his colleagues, friends and family from within the industry are also doing the rounds on social media. For instance, ace choreographer and dancer Prabhudeva penned a special birthday wish for AR Rahman.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prabhudeva dropped a special video featuring two little kids watching and matching steps to his iconic song Muqabla. Well, the track has been sung as well as composed by Rahman himself.

Check out the glimpse here:

Along with it, the choreographer wrote, “Even the child now dancing for Ar Rahman Sir @arrahman Music, his magic, always Work we Love you sir Happy Birthday to you.”

Other than that, AR Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, also dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for his father on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the post here:

Sharing a candid picture of themselves, Ameen penned, “Born to lead, born to inspire—Happy Birthday to the legend I call my father.”

Coming back to the decade-long friendship between AR Rahman and Prabhudeva, the duo have collaborated on some of the most iconic projects ever.

Besides their hit track Muqabla, they have worked on some other peppy and evergreen tracks like Urvashi, Petta Rap, Chiku Buku Raile, Romeo Aatam and many others.

Back in 2019, the duo reprised their 1999-release track Muqabla for the Hindi film Street Dancer, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Moving on, it was in July 2024 that the singer-dancer duo confirmed collaborating yet again after 25 years for a project, tentatively titled ARRPD6.

