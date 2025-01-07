Ranveer Singh doesn’t let go of wifey Deepika Padukone’s hand; couple flashes million-dollar smiles as they arrive at airport; WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the most admired couples in the industry. The couple always amazes their fans with their charm and undeniable chemistry. They were spotted arriving at the airport recently, and it was truly a sight to behold. What caught our attention, however, was Ranveer’s loving gesture of holding on to Deepika’s hand while they posed and flashed their million-dollar smiles for pictures – it truly melted our hearts.

In the video, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the airport together, holding hands. The couple happily posed for pictures, flashing bright smiles for the paparazzi. As Padukone started to move forward, Ranveer didn’t let go of her hand, and we are completely in awe of this sweet gesture.

Deepika looked stunning, as always, in a loose white and blue striped shirt paired with black trousers and shoes. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun and accessorized with a stylish pair of glasses.

Meanwhile, the Don 3 actor looked dapper in a black shirt and matching pants, teamed with white shoes. He also kept his hair tied and completed his look with a cool pair of glasses.

The couple exchanged vows on November 14, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

After five years, they shared their wedding video during the premiere of Koffee with Karan Season 8. This year, they joyously announced that they were expecting a child, and in September, they welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will next appear in Aditya Dhar's upcoming project, reportedly titled Dhurandhar. He also has Don 3 with Kiara Advani lined up. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will star in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

