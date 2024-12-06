When Saif Ali Khan got furious at his RHTDM co-actor Vrajesh Hirjee and said ‘I’ll k*ll this guy’; latter recalls, 'I was like...’

Saif Ali Khan is considered one of the most coolest and most versatile actors in Bollywood. His co-stars often describe him as a fun and lively personality. Recently, Vrajesh Hirjee, who worked with the actor in the cult Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, recalled an incident when Saif got furious with him during a scene. He noted how the actor asked the director to cut the scene and said, "I'll k*ll this guy," as they were immersed in a fight sequence.

Vrajesh Hirjee, known for playing memorable comic roles in films, recalled his experience working on the R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in an interview with Digital Commentary. Sharing one memorable anecdote from the film, he mentioned that his co-star, Saif Ali Khan , once got involved in a heated confrontation with him.

The incident occurred while they were filming a sequence between Saif's gang and Madhavan's gang from college in the film. They shot near Mumbai's Churchgate station and were too immersed in their characters. Initially, Vrajesh accidentally threw his expensive blue glasses in a rage. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor later informed him about his broken glasses.

However, the aggressive fight sequence soon became intense. Vrajesh mentioned that he and Saif were so engrossed in the scene that the Tanhaji actor suddenly asked the filmmaker to end the scene, saying, "I'll k*ll this guy." On the other hand, Hirjee, equally charged, responded, "Come at me."

The Golmaal actor added, "We were all in that zone. He told Gautham, 'He can't do this.' We've all been in that position at some point. I'm not debating morality or political correctness, but we've all stood up for our buddies in college. That's why the movie's relatable."

Vrajesh Hirjee also shared his views on the film's successful re-release after two decades and revealed that he enjoyed working on the film. He recalled how Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein performed poorly at its release but became a cult hit later. However, Hirjee admitted all his roles were equally important to him, and he has been sincere with every performance. Still, he is often surprised when audiences relate to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, even after two decades of its release.

