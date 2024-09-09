Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office Collections: R Madhavan and Dia Mirza movie triumphs; Matches first weekend collections in second

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein directed by Gautam Krishna Menon and starring R Madhavan and Dia Mirza was a flop at the time of its release but gradually, the movie gained a cult following. After over 20 years, the makers decided to re-release Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in theatres and the response has been spectacular to say the least.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Matches 1st Weekend Collections In 2nd Weekend Of Re-Release

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, which collected a little over Rs 5 crore in its original run has already collected Rs 3.2 crore net in 10 days of its re-release. The 2nd weekend has matched the collections of its first and that's a remarkable feat. It sets the film up for a strong run ahead. In all likelihood, the movie in its re-release should cross the collections of the original release.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Runs Riots In Pune

The movie is running on another tangent in Pune City, which has seen the bulk of its collections. In 10 days, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has collected around Rs 75 lakh and this sort of ratio is not seen for many films generally. After Rockstar and Laila Majnu, this R Madhavan and Dia Mirza film is yet another success story and it surely isn't the last as nostalgia viewing is becoming mainstream.

Advertisement

The Week-wise India Net Collections Of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's Re-Release Are As Under

Week India Net Collections 1 Rs 2.2 crore 2nd weekend Rs 1 crore Total Rs 3.2 crore net in 10 days in India for re-release

Have A Look At Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein's Iconic Romantic Scenes

Nostalgia Viewing Is Picking Up Dramatically In India

With the re-release euphoria at its zenith, Tumbbad and Veer Zaara are releasing in theatres the coming weekend. Both are acclaimed movies. While Veer Zaara was a super-hit at the time of its release, Tumbbad was a flop, although the trending was impressive. Tumbbad will be looking for a major turn around. Veer Zaara on the other hand will look to solidify its cult status.

Have you watched Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein yet? If yes, what did you feel about it? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates

ALSO READ: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release Box Office: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza film aims to be a success story