7 best Suniel Shetty movies proving his acting brilliance
Present below is the list of some of the best Suniel Shetty movies that are hard to miss. Take a diary and note down them to binge-watch them anytime.
Suniel Shetty movies never fail to entertain movie lovers as they contain a good amount of comic relief, romance, action, and many other genres. Making his film debut with Balwaan (1992), the actor did several hit movies that are still loved by fans.
He was involved in action films throughout the 1990s, playing the male lead in most of the films he starred in during the decade. Some of his best movies include De Dana Dan, Hera Pheri, Border, Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, No Problem, Dus, Umrao Jaan, and many more.
7 best Suniel Shetty movies to re-experience his acting prowess
1. De Dana Dan
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, Johnny Lever
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Action
- Release year: 2009
- Where to watch: Jio Cinema
In De Dana Dan, Suniel Shetty played the role of Ram Mishra. In the film, we see that Singapore-based Nitin Bankar's education was paid for by his employer, Kuljeet Kaur, and he, after the passing of his father, works as an unpaid maid-chauffeur for her until such time he pays off whatever she had spent.
2. Hera Pheri
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, Mukesh Khanna, Om Puri, Razak Khan
- Director: Priyadarshan, Prakash Mehra
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Release year: 2000
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Hera Pheri is one of the most famous Suniel Shetty movies. The characterization, dialogues, and acting never grow old. Even after all these years, this movie’s dialogues are loved by the entertainment lovers. In the film, two tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money, chance upon a ransom call via a cross connection. They hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves. In the film, we saw Suniel in the character of Ghanshyam aka Shyam.
3. Phir Hera Pheri
- Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Bipasha basu, Rajpal Yadav
- Director: Neeraj Vora
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Phir Hera Pheri, a twist of fate changes the lives of Raju, Shyam and Baburao when they get cheated by a fraudster. They must now find another way to repay the loan taken from a dreaded gangster in Phir Hera Pheri.
4. Chup Chup Ke
- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Anupam Kher
- Director: Priyadarshan
- IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
Chup Chup Ke is one of the best Suniel Shetty comedy and romance movies. In the film, he played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s brother. The plot follows a street hustler (Shahid Kapoor), who decides to fake his own death so that his family will be able to pay off his debts with the insurance money. When two fishermen find him entangled in their nets, he pretends to be a deaf-mute so that he will not accidentally give away his true identity.
5. Border
- Cast: Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- Release year: 1997
- Genre: War, Action
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Border, Suniel was the Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh, BSF. The film opens before the declaration of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. In the film, a band of 120 Indian soldiers in the Longewala region defend their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force the next morning. The film is still one of the favorites of entertainment lovers. The songs, dialogues, and characterization are top level.
6. Umrao Jaan
- Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Ayesha Jhulka, Himani Shivpuri
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- IMDB Rating: 5.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2006
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Umrao Jaan, we see a woman get abducted by a corrupt official in retaliation for her father's testimony against him. When ransom fails to materialize, the official decides to sell her, leading her into a brothel. In this new life, she adopts the identity of Umrao Jaan.
7. Dhadkan
- Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Director: Dharmesh Darshan
- Release year: 2000
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Where to watch: YouTube
In Dhadkan, Anjali (Shilpa Shetty) falls in with Dev (Sunil Shetty), but her family disapproves of their love since Dev does not come from the appropriate financial and social background.
Anjali's family has arranged for her to marry Ram (Akshay Kumar), who is rich. After initially rejecting Ram, Anjali begins to warm to her new husband only for things to turn upside down when Dev comes back into her life.
Above mentioned list consists of some of the iconic Suniel Shetty movies that are hard to miss. Tell us which movie is your favorite!
ALSO READ: 10 best Shashi Kapoor movies proving he is one of the most timeless actors