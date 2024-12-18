Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar seek blessings at Golden Temple along with their son Vedavid; Sanjay Dutt joins

Sanjay Dutt, Yami Gautam, and her director husband Aditya Dhar are currently in Punjab, shooting for their upcoming project. Amid their busy schedule, the celebrities took some time off and visited the Golden Temple to seek the blessings of the almighty. In a viral picture, Yami can be seen holding her son Vedavid in her arms during the temple visit.

On December 17, the internet went berserk when Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab with Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, and their son Vedavid. In the photo, the trio can be seen wearing traditional clothes and posing for the camera with their heads covered. Both Dutt and Aditya wore white kurtas and layered up with warm clothes to stay protected in the chilling winter of Punjab.

As for Yami, she looked pretty in the salwar-kameez set, holding her child who was appropriately covered with woolen clothes for the temple visit.

Take a look:

Several clips surfacing online suggest that the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor also gorged on kachoris with tea at a famous tea stall in the city. He also told a publication that he would eat jalebi, lassi, and paneer tikka in the state. According to The Tribune, Dhar wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming action film in the city with a visit to the Golden Temple. Earlier, he was also seen praying at the Golden Temple with Ranveer Singh.

Months ago, new father Ranveer announced his next collaboration with Aditya Dhar. Along with a picture of the director and his co-stars, Singh stated, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Take a look:

The untitled action thriller film also stars R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the movie is reportedly based on true events from the history books of R&AW.

