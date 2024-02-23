Article 370 Review: Yami Gautam fronted political-drama makes for a very gripping and enticing narrative

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi says ‘wild perceptions’ are put out for Bollywood: ‘We have become a soft target’

Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute To Late Dad On His Birth Anniversary; Writes Heartfelt Post

10 best 90s Bollywood movies that hold special place in our hearts: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya for his performance at WPL

Aries to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Can Mold Themselves to Fit Any Workplace

Aries to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Assertively And Optimistically Demand the Best from Life

Euphoria's Colman Domingo Remembers Late Co-Star Angus Cloud; Reveals He Was 'Going To Be A Very Strong Part' Of Season 3

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS she wanted to join army but wasn’t accepted: ‘I was very disappointed’

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun led Exhuma dominates 2024 box office with record-breaking pre-sale numbers
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Showtime actor Emraan Hashmi says ‘wild perceptions’ are put out for Bollywood: ‘We have become a soft target’

Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute To Late Dad On His Birth Anniversary; Writes Heartfelt Post

10 best 90s Bollywood movies that hold special place in our hearts: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya for his performance at WPL

Euphoria's Colman Domingo Remembers Late Co-Star Angus Cloud; Reveals He Was 'Going To Be A Very Strong Part' Of Season 3

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS she wanted to join army but wasn’t accepted: ‘I was very disappointed’

Amy Jackson is proud to call Ed Westwick her fiance; heaps praises on his portrayal of Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl

Poacher Review: Alia Bhatt's production venture on illegal ivory trade rewards your attention and patience

Kunal Kemmu opens up on alpha male depiction in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; recalls film's impact on him
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

When LeBron James Rapped Every Word of Eminem’s ‘Forever’ Verse After Beating Kobe Bryant’s Lakers

Has John Cena Ever Used Steroids To Achieve His Huge Physique? WWE Legend Reveals On The Howard Stern Show

'I was married to a superstar at 21' - Larsa Pippen Hits Back at Attention-Seeker Accusations Amid Breakup Drama with Marcus Jordan

WATCH: Mikel Arteta Hilariously Blames Lionel Messi And Bayern Munich For Arsenal's Failures In The UCL

‘Zero Man Skills’: Jaylen Brown Faces Heat For Not Lending Arm to Rumored GF as She Struggles To Walk Across an Ice Patch

Elimination Chamber 2024: Where to Watch, Date, Start Time, TV and Live Stream details

Who is Kylian Mbappe’s Girlfriend? All About Stephanie Rose Bertram and Mbappe’s Dating History

Basketball Rules: 14 Common Rules Of Basketball Explained

Josh Allen’s Dating History - From His High School Crush to Dating an Academy Award Nominee
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun led Exhuma dominates 2024 box office with record-breaking pre-sale numbers

4 years of Hi Bye, Mama!: Kim Tae Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Go Bo Gyeol starrer is more than just fantasy tale

Jung Kyung Ho to make guest appearance in Jeon Jong Seo-Moon Sang Min starrer Wedding Impossible

Lee Joon Gi and IU’s Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo reveals its deleted ending scene after 8 years of release

BLACKPINK’s Jennie black see-through dress from The Weeknd’s LA birthday celebration is a fashion lesson

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's BLISSOO, PSY's P NATION and more: 5 K-celebs who established their own agencies

BLACKPINK’s Jennie supports friend GOT7’s Yugyeom for new album TRUST ME release

The Heirs star Krystal Jung joins new agency; drops new music cover and plans for solo release

NMIXX 2nd debut anniversary: Exploring K-pop girl group's multi-genre blend with mixx pop
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Milan Fashion Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna's runway-ready wet hair look is a blend of boldness and sophistication

Malaika Arora serves mob wife perfection in a floor-length fitted black gown with bejeweled neckline

Don 3 heroine Kiara Advani's blazer vest and white wide-legged pants make for summer-ready ensemble

Ananya Panday takes the minimalistic route in Arpita Mehta sheer ruffle saree for Rakul's wedding

Shilpa Shetty wears slit cut pre-stitched saree for Rakul Preet Singh’s sangeet and it’s super hot

Rakul Preet Singh picks pastel nature-inspired Tarun Tahiliani lehenga for her wedding with Jackky Bhagnani

Fashion Face-off: Nayanthara vs Samantha; Who wore the monotone Ekaya saree better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan express their love for layering with stylish off-duty looks

New bride Rakul Preet Singh's collection of statement-making earrings
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Article 370 movie poster

Article 370 Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Historical
Thriller

23 Feb 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Article 370 Review: Yami Gautam fronted political-drama makes for a very gripping and enticing narrative

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and costarring Priyamani plays at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Feb 23, 2024   |  01:42 AM IST  |  492
News Comment Share
Yami Gautam

Article 370 is a gripping political drama based on Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of abrogation of Article 370 (Credit: Jio Studios)

Key Highlight

  • Article 370 movie is based on Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of abrogation of Article 370
  • Article 370 now plays at a theatre near you

Name: Article 370

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Cast: Yami Gautam,priyamani,Arun Govil

Writer: Aditya Dhar,Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and costarring Priyamani gives an account of how the Article 370 was abrogated, as per the makers of the film.

Plot:

Article 370 the movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

What Works for Article 370:

Article 370 makes for a very compelling and engaging political-drama that is seen through the lenses of director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It keeps you hooked and booked till the very end. The parliament scene really elevates the whole film in the last 45 odd minutes. Aditya maintains a strong hold on the subject matter and most importantly makes the movie easily understandable for those who are not aware of all the technical terminologies.

The action scenes of Article 370 are shot with great precision and the tension in the scenes is palpable. It is edited reasonably well. The background music is used to great effect and enhances the final output. The performances by all actors matches the level of storytelling.The best thing about Article 370 is how it never uses hate as a medium to engage viewers and instead opts for a subtle but effective approach. In today's time, it is easy to enter that territory and offend many just to appease a section of the audience but this movie doesn't fall for that trap.

What Doesn't Work for Article 370:

Article 370 does get slightly slow in the second act. The interval point based on a very critical incident fails to create the desired impact. There are a number of scenes that are overdramatised and while they are interesting to watch, they result in the compromise of the storytelling. Writing of convenience again affects the authenticity with which the makers try to show all that went into the repealing of the Article 370.

Watch the Article 370 Trailer

Performances in Article 370

Yami Gautam essays her character of NIA Officer Yooni Haksar very confidently. She really gives her heart and soul into her performance and it shows. Her action routines through the film are worth a praise. Priyamani as Rajeshwari Swaminathan is wonderful. She totally fits the strong author-backed role that she is given. Vaibhav Tatwawadi as Yash Chauhan does a fine job for the little time that he is onscreen. Arun Govil essays the role of the Indian Prime Minister. He gives a restrained performance and also looks very charismatic. Kiran Karmakar plays the Home Minister. He steals the show and emerges as the pick of the actors. 

Final Verdict of Article 370

Article 370 is a gripping and enticing political-drama that should certainly be watched by all political film enthusiasts. Although there are shortcomings, they are overpowered by the good things about the film. It must again be noted that Article 370 the movie is the director's interpretation of the repealing of Article 370 and there can be other interpretations.

Article 370 now plays at a theatre near you. Are you planning to watch it in theatres over the weekend?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.45 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 335.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Matsyagandha 2024 movie Video Icon

Matsyagandha

Action

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

Ordinary Angels 2024 movie Video Icon

Ordinary Angels

Drama

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam 2024 movie

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Comedy • Romance

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

CRAKK: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa 2024 movie Video Icon

CRAKK: Jeetegaa Toh Ji...

Action • Drama

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

Drive-Away Dolls 2024 movie Video Icon

Drive-Away Dolls

Action • Comedy

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

Article 370 2024 movie Video Icon

Article 370

Action • Historical

Release date: 23 Feb 2024

Code 8: Part II 2024 movie Video Icon

Code 8: Part II

Action • Crime

Release date: 28 Feb 2024

The Impossible Heir 2024 movie Video Icon

The Impossible Heir

Drama • Thriller

Release date: 28 Feb 2024

Kaagaz2 2024 movie Video Icon

Kaagaz2

Drama

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Na...

Crime • Mystery

Release date: 01 Mar 2024

latest movies

Bhimaa 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhimaa

Action • Drama

Operation Valentine 2024 movie Video Icon

Operation Valentine

Action • Drama

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? 2024 movie Video Icon

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Drama

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story 2024 movie Video Icon

This Is Me…Now: A Love...

Drama • Musical

Land of Bad 2024 movie Video Icon

Land of Bad

Action • Thriller

Siren 2024 movie Video Icon

Siren

Action • Thriller

Bleeding Love 2024 movie Video Icon

Bleeding Love

Drama

Shivrayancha Chhava 2024 movie Video Icon

Shivrayancha Chhava

Action • History

Bhamakalapam 2 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhamakalapam 2

Crime • Dark

Bramayugam 2024 movie Video Icon

Bramayugam

Horror • Thriller

4

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close