Article 370 Review: Yami Gautam fronted political-drama makes for a very gripping and enticing narrative

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and costarring Priyamani gives an account of how the Article 370 was abrogated, as per the makers of the film.

Plot:

Article 370 the movie is Aditya Suhas Jambhale's interpretation of all the events that conspired in the abrogation of the Article 370 on the 5th of August, 2019. While Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar, Priyamani portrays Rajeshwari Swaminathan, the lady responsible for assigning the task of repealing Article 370 to Zooni Haksar. The story of how Article 370 was abrogated is shown very systematically in 6 parts.

What Works for Article 370:

Article 370 makes for a very compelling and engaging political-drama that is seen through the lenses of director Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It keeps you hooked and booked till the very end. The parliament scene really elevates the whole film in the last 45 odd minutes. Aditya maintains a strong hold on the subject matter and most importantly makes the movie easily understandable for those who are not aware of all the technical terminologies.

The action scenes of Article 370 are shot with great precision and the tension in the scenes is palpable. It is edited reasonably well. The background music is used to great effect and enhances the final output. The performances by all actors matches the level of storytelling.The best thing about Article 370 is how it never uses hate as a medium to engage viewers and instead opts for a subtle but effective approach. In today's time, it is easy to enter that territory and offend many just to appease a section of the audience but this movie doesn't fall for that trap.

What Doesn't Work for Article 370:

Article 370 does get slightly slow in the second act. The interval point based on a very critical incident fails to create the desired impact. There are a number of scenes that are overdramatised and while they are interesting to watch, they result in the compromise of the storytelling. Writing of convenience again affects the authenticity with which the makers try to show all that went into the repealing of the Article 370.

Performances in Article 370

Yami Gautam essays her character of NIA Officer Yooni Haksar very confidently. She really gives her heart and soul into her performance and it shows. Her action routines through the film are worth a praise. Priyamani as Rajeshwari Swaminathan is wonderful. She totally fits the strong author-backed role that she is given. Vaibhav Tatwawadi as Yash Chauhan does a fine job for the little time that he is onscreen. Arun Govil essays the role of the Indian Prime Minister. He gives a restrained performance and also looks very charismatic. Kiran Karmakar plays the Home Minister. He steals the show and emerges as the pick of the actors.

Final Verdict of Article 370

Article 370 is a gripping and enticing political-drama that should certainly be watched by all political film enthusiasts. Although there are shortcomings, they are overpowered by the good things about the film. It must again be noted that Article 370 the movie is the director's interpretation of the repealing of Article 370 and there can be other interpretations.

