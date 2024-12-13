Year Ender 2024: Top 10 dialogues of the year that are unforgettable

The year 2024 brought some fantastic films with interesting stories, unique characters, and fascinating themes to life. As 2024 comes to an end, let's take the opportunity to look back at some of the most amazing dialogues from the movies and shows that touched our hearts this year.

Some dialogues made us laugh, some weep, and others made us think. They weren't just words but gave a broader insight into the film's storyline and taught some vital lessons.

Here are ten powerful Bollywood dialogues that made this year unforgettable:

1. “Ek baar ghunghat le liye toh aage nahi neeche dekh ke chalna seekho.”

This simple dialogue In Laapataa Ladies, it reflects how women in different parts of the country are forced to hide their faces behind a veil. They don't get an equal opportunity to see this beautiful world publicly.

Yet, they have to get accustomed to it. In the movie, two brides are swapped by mistake due to a veil, and their struggles make us realize some harsh realities of society. It also highlights how the freedom of women is essential in our society.

2. “Toh kaa ab auraton ki pasand ka khaana banega? Dikkat toh ee hai ki humko ab woh bhi yaad nahin ki humko kya pasand hai.”

Many mothers, daughters, and wives can relate to this dialogue. To keep their families happy, women often forget their happiness and choices. It's a simple example of a strong reminder that women must prioritize themselves.

3. “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewan bana dijiye.”

As the charm of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi grew over the audience, everyone couldn't stop mimicking this dialogue. Alamzeb, played by Sharmin Segal, says it reflects love and attraction.

4. “Sharafat humne chhodh di, mohabbat ne hume chhodh diya, ab sirf bagawat humari zindagi ko mayne de sakti hai.”

Another highlight of Heeramandi was Aditi Rao Hydari's patriotic spirit, which was emphasized by this dialogue in the show. It marked a turning point when Bibbojaan, played by the actress, made it clear that she chose to be a part of the freedom struggle rather than follow societal norms.

5. “Milti kahan hai tumhari ye sachi mohabbat?”

Stree 2 was a big commercial success in 2024, giving us several memorable moments. One of them is when Bittu teases Vicky about his girlfriend, calling her imaginary. He uses this line to make everyone laugh but also showcases Vicky's faith in his love.

6. "I am Bae. I'm here to slay. Seize the day."

Ananya Panday's character, Call Me Bae, comes from a rich background. But, whenever she goes through a difficult time or needs self-motivation, she uses this catchy and inspiring dialogue to remind herself to stay positive.

7. “Tere is duniya me aane ki wajah ek aurat thi. Jyada hero-giri dikhayega na to tere is duniya se jaane ki wajah bhi ek aurat hi hogi."

Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham was one of the biggest highlights in Singham Again. In the trailer where he first sees her in action, she says this line that gets loud cheers from fans. It gives a strong message about the strength of women and how it's important to respect women.

8. “Fighter woh nahi jo apna target achieve karta hai... woh hai jo unhein thok deta hai."

Hrithik Roshan's charged-up character as a fighter pilot impressed us beyond words. Particularly, this fiery line shows his true spirit as a warrior in the film. It reflects strength, courage, and determination.

9. "2 minute, aunty"

One of the most viral and hilarious scenes from Stree 2 was when Vicky uniquely said these words to his friend's worried mom, who is concerned about her son's well-being. Despite its short length, it added humor in a scary situation.

10. “Puraani diwaren paar nahi ki jaati, gira di jaati hain."

Sonakshi Sinha was as brutal as Fareedan in Heeramandi, and this unforgettable dialogue showcases her fiery nature. It holds the taunt to Mallikajaan, showing how important it is to break the old and their unfair rules for a better future.

These dialogues made us laugh, cry, and think in 2024. Which one is your favorite?

