Year Ender 2024: Deepika-Ranveer’s baby girl to Raha’s moments with dadi Neetu Kapoor, 5 Bollywood buzzmakers that stole the spotlight

As 2024 draws to a close, Bollywood has delivered countless unforgettable moments. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were blessed with a baby girl, marking a beautiful new chapter in their fairytale romance. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha, won hearts with her sweet interactions with dadi Neetu Kapoor. These moments, along with other major highlights, made Bollywood’s biggest stars the ultimate buzzmakers of the year. Let’s take a look back at the stories that stole the spotlight in 2024!

1. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl Dua

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are thrilled to announce they’ve been blessed with a baby girl. The couple shared the joyous news with fans on September 8, 2024. A month later, on November 1, the Singham Again actress took to Instagram to reveal their daughter’s name: Dua Padukone Singh, sharing an adorable image of her little feet.

The couple's announcement was simple yet heartwarming, with a post reading, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer,” adorned with a golden bow, symbolizing their happiness and excitement.

2. AR Rahman & Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage

On November 19, 2024, A.R. Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. The couple, married in 1995 and parents to three children, shared the news through heartfelt social media posts.

Saira explained that emotional strain contributed to the decision. Rahman, reflecting on their separation, expressed deep sorrow on Twitter, mentioning their hope to reach a 30th anniversary but acknowledging that everything has its inevitable end. He thanked supporters for respecting their privacy during this difficult time.

Advertisement

3. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s adorable interaction with Dadi Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with her daughter, Raha Kapoor, in a heartwarming video. As the family made their way through the security check, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, joined them.

The highlight of the moment was Raha’s sweet interaction with Neetu, where the toddler spoke in her baby voice, and Neetu responded affectionately. This tender moment between grandmother and granddaughter quickly became a fan favorite, showing the deep family bond shared by the Kapoor family.

4. Vikrant Massey announces a break from acting

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey surprised his fans by announcing that he would be taking a break from the entertainment industry. The actor, known for his versatile performances, expressed deep gratitude to his supporters for their love and encouragement throughout his career.

In his post, he revealed that his upcoming films, set for release next year, would be the last projects he would work on before taking this hiatus. He mentioned it was time for him to ‘recalibrate’ and reflected on the journey so far, thanking his fans for being a part of it.

Advertisement

5. Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković part ways after 4 years of marriage

On July 18, 2024, Nataša Stanković and Hardik Pandya announced their separation after four years together via a joint statement on Instagram. They expressed that the decision to part ways was difficult but highlighted the positive moments they shared as a couple and family.

The statement emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their son, Agastya, ensuring his happiness would remain their priority. They also requested privacy and support from their followers during this challenging time, focusing on their shared goal of providing the best for their son.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, December 13: Gauri Khan on Mannat's emotional significance, Anushka-Virat's joyful post-anniversary moments & more