Yo Yo Honey Singh says Badshah 'is one of those who spit and then lick it back’ as he opens up on issues with Genda Phool singer

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah are two big stalwarts in the Indian music scene. They have delivered several memorable songs but share a strained relationship that shows no signs of patch-up. Recently, Honey Singh, who stayed silent for years on the issue, revealed that he lately decided to reply against the Genda Phool singer after persistent requests from his fans.

In a new interview with India Today, Honey Singh opened up about his long-standing differences with Badshah. He called the rapper out for criticizing him, making personal attacks, and mocking his illness on various public platforms. Singh emphasized that the Tareefan singer had targeted him for over a decade, yet he had been quiet about it.

But, for the past year, Honey Singh has been actively replying to every accusation made against him over the years. He revealed that he decided to do so because his fans used to text him and mentioned that it was a matter of dignity for them.

He recalled, "My fans sent me messages saying, 'Please speak up, this is about our dignity now.' A man (Badshah) is continuously speaking ill about you."

Previously, during GraFest 2024, the Let's Nacho singer expressed his desire to end the long-standing feud with Honey Singh. But, the latter is in no mood for it and believes Badshah would again make personal attacks against him after some time.

"He's one of those who spits and then licks it back; just watch, he'll flip again. I don't consider people like that to be anything," Singh explained.

For those unaware, the two singers used to be part of a rap group called Mafia Mundeer, which was owned by Honey Singh and included Raftaar, Ikka, and Lil' Golu. But Singh and Badshah had a major public fallout, and everyone went their separate ways. Since then, the two singers have remained at odds with each other.

