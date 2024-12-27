Honey Singh supports fan who says 'Badshah doesn't deserve to be singer' amid their decade-long feud: 'Yo Yo Army is with you'

Yo Yo Honey Singh's contribution to the field of rap music in India is truly unparalleled. The rapper-singer revolutionized the Indian music industry in the early 2000s and went on to become a star rapper in the nation. Honey Singh, who has been in a decade-long feud with his former group member, rapper Badshah, recently supported a fan who believes that the latter doesn't deserve to be a singer. The Angrezi Beat singer backed the fan, saying that his "army" is with him.

Recently, an Instagram user dropped a reel for apologizing to Badshah fans who "abused" him in his inbox for making remarks against the Tareefan singer. In a sarcastic tone, the user addressed Badshah's fans while keeping his hands folded.

"I’d like to apologize to all Badshah fans with folded hands that they’re Badshah fans. I’d also like to apologize that I said he doesn’t deserve to be an Indian Idol judge. In fact, he doesn’t deserve to be even a singer....What’s the point of abusing me?" the content creator can be heard saying this in Hindi.

In the clip, the user also mentioned how Honey Singh acknowledged his previous reel about Badshah. "Ye wali reel bhi @yoyohoneysingh tak jani chahiye (This video should also reach Yo Yo Honey Singh)," he captioned his post.

Honey Singh dropped his reaction in the comment section. "Yo Yo Army is with u lil bro! Dont worry," the iconic singer-rapper wrote.

Watch the video below:

Here's the screenshot of Honey Singh's comment on the video:

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Badshah paused his concert mid-way to express his desire to reconnect with former group Mafia Mundeer's founder Honey Singh. During his performance at the GraFest 2024 in Dehradun, Badshah shared that the Morni singer was going through a phase. In that phase, the rapper claimed that he held a grudge against the Brown Rang crooner and now, he wants to "call it quits".

In a recent interview with India Today, Honey Singh dismissed Badshah's desire to reconcile with him. The 41-year-singer, who was battling with bipolar disorder a few years ago, stated that Badshah "abused" him and "mocked" his illness. However, Honey Singh claimed to have never responded to them earlier.

On the work front, Honey Singh was recently seen in his documentary titled, Yo Yo Honey Singh Famous. Released on December 20, the documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.

