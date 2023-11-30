Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When and where to watch Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar and featuring the dynamic duo of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, has taken the box office by storm, leaving audiences with a delightful taste of romance and humour. The film's success in theatres has only intensified the anticipation among fans as it gears up for its digital debut on OTT platforms.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s OTT release

According to the website Binged, the much-awaited movie titled Zara Hatke Zara Bachke featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles is all set for its OTT release after the successful theatrical release. The film will be accessible to watch on Jio Cinema from December 2 this year. Taking place in a small town, the film explores the challenges and societal pressures associated with marriage and family.

More about the film

This movie gem assures a unique and innovative approach to romance, combining humor and love in a manner that will connect with a broad audience. The collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal has sparked great anticipation, considering their skill in bringing characters alive on the big screen.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke isn't the usual love story. It explores the intricacies of modern relationships through a clever and relatable storyline.

About the film’s cast and storyline

In this touching movie, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan play the main characters, delving into the details of a married couple's life. The story unfolds in Indore, following Kapil, a yoga instructor, and Somya, a coaching teacher, who discover happiness in their married life while living with an extended family.

The plot takes a surprising twist when, despite their strong love, Kapil and Somya decide to take an unconventional path and get a divorce. This decision results in unexpected and humorous complications. Their personal matter unintentionally becomes known within the family, leading to a series of amusing and awkward situations.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. After Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for a role in the upcoming comedy film Dunki, where he'll be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. Meanwhile, he is currently filming for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, scheduled for release next year.

Sara Ali Khan has some thrilling projects coming up. She will be starring in the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, and the recently revealed motion poster has sparked excitement. Moreover, the actress will be seen in Anurag Basu's film Metro...In Dino, where she will be sharing the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

