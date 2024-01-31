Our Blues star Roh Yoon Seo reported to join All of Us Are Dead Season 2 with Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun, and more

Actress Roh Yoon Seo is rumored to be the latest addition to Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead according to reports. Her agency briefly addressed the reports surrounding her participation in Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead.

Roh Yoon Seo to lead All of Us Are Dead Season 2

According to reports by StarNews on January 31, Roh Yoon Seo is set to take on a lead role in the highly popular Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. In response to the report, Roh Yoon Seo’s agency MAA briefly stated, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

All of Us are Dead depicts the harrowing tale of individuals trapped in a high school overrun by a zombie virus, navigating unpredictable and extreme circumstances as they grapple with an uncertain future. Released in January 2022, All of Us are Dead swiftly claimed the top spot in Netflix's all-time non-English series category for viewing hours in the same year. It remains a global sensation, ranking as the world's second most-watched Netflix content after Squid Game, and securing the 8th position in the TV series category. Notably, the show catapulted actors like Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In Soo to international fame, serving as a launchpad for their subsequent projects.

Given its immense success, Netflix officially greenlit the production of All of Us Are Dead Season 2 in June 2022. With the addition of Roh Yoon Seo as the new female lead, anticipation is high for the upcoming season, promising a refreshing dynamic to the acclaimed All of Us Are Dead series.

More about Roh Yoon Seo

Roh Yoon Seo, a South Korean actress and model under MAA Korea's management, has gained prominence for her notable roles in television series such as Our Blues (2022) and Crash Course in Romance (2023), as well as her contribution to the film 20th Century Girl (2022).

She transitioned to acting with her debut in the tvN drama Our Blues in 2022, where her portrayal faced controversy due to the drama's teenage pregnancy subplot. However, Roh Yoon Seo received attention for her emotional acting, capturing the complexities and struggles associated with teenage pregnancy. In the same year, Roh Yoon Seo made an appearance in Zico's music video for Freak. Her achievements include winning the Rising Star Award at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival with Marie Claire Asia Star Awards and the Best New Actress - Television title at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

