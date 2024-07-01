TXT's Yeonjun shows off volleyball skills by cosplaying as Haikyuu character Tobio Kageyama at Beijing fansign; watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER hosted a fansign event in Beijing on June 29. Group member Yeonjun wore the jersey of the popular anime Haikyuu's character which raised excitement among fans who love both the anime and the idol. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a popular K-pop group known for their tracks like Deja Vu, CHasing That Feeling and many more.

TXT's Yeonjun cosplays Haikyuu's Tobio Kageyama

During a fansign event on June 29, TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Yeonjun wore the jersey of the popular character Tobio Kageyama from the anime Haikyuu. The idol showed off his volleyball skills on stage. Fans were delighted to see the two worlds of K-pop and anime meet. Haikyuu is an iconic sports drama which revolves around a high school volleyball club. The character Tobio Kageyama is known for being a cold person who has a soft heart. Watch the video below.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic. Some of their hits include Chasing That Feeling, Deja Vu, I Know I Love You and more.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. Their innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

Yeonjun is a multitalented member who is well known for being great at everything from dancing and rapping to singing. He was famous for being a prodigy during his trainee years.

