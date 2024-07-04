TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Japanese single CHIKAI sells 300K copies on release day; only second group after BTS to achieve feat

TOMORROW X TOGETHER who are currently on their third world tour ACT: PROMISE are not behind on creating history as the boy group has unlocked a new achievement.

TXT dropped their Japanese comeback single album CHIKAI on July 3, 2024, and in just one day of release, they sold 300K copies on Oricon, achieving a feat which has only been reached before by BTS.

TXT becomes the second K-pop boy group after BTS to sell 300K copies on Oricon on release day

On July 3, 2024, Oricon chart announced that TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest Japanese single album CHIKAI had debuted at number one on the chart. CHIKAI sold 300,982 copies on its release day achieving a great feat that has been previously only achieved by the iconic K-pop boy band BTS.

Hence, TXT became the second K-pop boy group in Japanese Oricon Chart history to sell 300K copies of a Japanese single album within one day of release.

CHIKAI by TOMORROW X TOGETHER features three tracks in total led by the heartwarming song We’ll Never Change which has been resonating with fans all over the world. The song with moving lyrics subtly embraces souls with beautiful instrumentals.

Watch TXT’s We’ll Never Change’s breathtaking music video here:

Meanwhile, the other track Kitto Zutto has been produced by Huening Kai and has been mesmerizing fans.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also performed the lead track We’ll Never Change live on FNS Music Festival Summer in Japan captivating fans with their youth-centric imagery and striking choreography.

Know TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER also known as TXT is made up of five members namely Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai.

In other news, TXT will be kickstarting the Japanese leg of their third world tour TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE by taking the stage at Tokyo Dome on July 10 and 11. Followed by two performances in Osaka at Kyocera Dome on July 27 and 28 and concluding the tour in Japan with two sets on August 4 and 5 at Vantelin Dome in Nagoya, Japan.

