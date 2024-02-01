Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye's Doctor Slump dominates global Netflix charts with top ranking in 11 countries

Doctor Slump, with an impressive debut, has quickly captured the attention of viewers worldwide. Ranking 5th on Netflix TV series, the show's remarkable score of 347 points on January 30 KST highlights its growing popularity. Notably, Doctor Slump has claimed the top spot in 11 countries, signaling its global appeal.

Doctor Slump dominates global rankings on Netflix

JTBC's latest offering, Doctor Slump, has made an impressive debut, securing 5th in the rankings of Netflix TV series, according to data from Flix Patrol, an online content service ranking site. The show achieved a noteworthy score of 347 points on January 30, KST, underlining its popularity among viewers.

What sets Doctor Slump apart is its global appeal, claiming the top spot in 11 countries, including Korea, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Taipei, and Vietnam. This widespread acclaim highlights the show's ability to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The romantic comedy, featuring Park Hyung Sik as Yeo Jeong Woo and marking Park Shin Hye's return to the small screen after a three-year hiatus, has generated significant attention. The drama explores the unexpected turns in the lives of its characters, adding an intriguing layer to the narrative. The reunion of Park Shin Hye and Park Hyungsik, who last collaborated in SBS' The Heirs more than a decade ago, has further fueled anticipation for Doctor Slump and contributed to its promising start in viewer numbers. As the series continues to capture hearts, it cements its position as a must-watch on the international television landscape.

More details about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a captivating South Korean television series premiered on JTBC on January 27, 2024. Written by Baek Seon Woo and directed by Oh Hyun Jong, the romantic comedy stars Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Park, and Gong Seong Ha. Airing every Saturday and Sunday at 22:30 (KST), the series explores the dynamic between Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) and Yeo Jeong Woo (Park Hyung Sik), former high school rivals who find themselves living together in a rooftop room after unforeseen career setbacks.

The storyline delves into their hate-turned-love relationship as they navigate the challenges of their respective professions. Park Hyung Sik portrays Yeo Jeong Woo, a plastic surgeon recovering from a medical accident, while Park Shin Hye takes on the role of Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist facing burnout.

Supported by a talented cast, including Yoon Park and Gong Seong Ha, Doctor Slump offers a delightful blend of romance and comedy. The series is not only captivating Korean audiences on JTBC but is also available for streaming on TVING in South Korea and Netflix in selected regions, contributing to its widespread popularity.

