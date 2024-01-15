Park Min Young accused of receiving 250 million KRW from ex-boyfriend and lying about financial ties; Report
Marry My Husband's Park Min Young allegedly accused of receiving 250 million KRW from ex-boyfriend and later lying about financial ties in statements. Read on to know more.
Park Min Young reportedly led about her financial ties with ex-boyfriend
The actress allegedly received 250 million KRW from him
Actress Park Min Young allegedly lied about her financial ties with ex-boyfriend.
Reports suggest that Park Min Young misled about her financial connections with controversial ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun. Initially denying receiving money from him. Media outlet Dispatch has unveiled the truth behind her statements.
In an exclusive report, the media outlet highlights Park Min Young's earlier claims of being unaware of Kang Jong Hyun's controversial actions during their relationship, leading to their breakup. She emphasized distancing herself from his financial support, stating she never received money from him. Furthermore, her sister resigned from a directorial role in a company affiliated with him at that time.
Contrary to Park Min Young's earlier claims, Dispatch's report reveals that she received 250 million KRW (approximately 190,000 USD) during her relationship with Kang Jong Hyun. The funds were transferred from Kang Jong Hyun's company to Park Min Young's personal bank account using a three-step process.
Park Min Young's agency, Hook Entertainment, informed MBC that they are currently investigating the outlet's report.
