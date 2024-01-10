Marry My Husband Ep 3-4 Review: Park Min Young, Na In Woo's unexpected second chance at life is thrilling

Name: Marry My Husband (내 남편과 결혼해줘 in Korean)

Premiere date: January 1st 2024

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, Song Ha Yoon

Director: Park Won Guk, Han Jin Seon

Writer: Shin Yoo Dam (Webtoon writer: Sung So Jak)

Number of episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, romantic-comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Prime Video, tvN

Marry My Husband Plot

Adapted from Sung So Jak's web novel, Marry My Husband unfolds the tale of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Dealing with a terminal illness, she uncovers her best friend Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) having an affair with her husband, Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung). Tragically, Kang Ji Won falls victim to a murder orchestrated by Park Min Hwan. However, fate takes an unexpected twist as she is transported back 10 years into the past. In this alternate timeline, she teams up with Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), the head of a department in the same company, to seek revenge for the betrayal and injustice she endured.

Quick recap of episodes 3 and 4 of Marry My Husband

Episode 3 features Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young) taking back control of her life. The episode delves into her backstory, revealing how she was bullied and targeted by Jung Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon) throughout her high school and young adult years. In the present time of 2013, Kang Ji Won, with the assistance of Yoo Hee Yeon (Choi Gyu Ri), undergoes a makeover and attends her school reunion, where Soo Min had invited her to humiliate her. However, this time Ji Won ensures to set the record straight, addressing all the false accusations made against her. Additionally, she has a heartfelt reunion with her first love, Baek Eun Ho (Lee Gi Kwang).

Episode 4 features Ji Won taking a stronger stand in her life. She grows closer to her boss, Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), and the two form a reliable bond. Ji Won also discovers the lies and deceptions that Soo Min had been hiding from her, thanks to Eun Ho. Later, Ji Won reappears with a more attractive appearance, ensuring to capture everyone's attention, including Park Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) and Soo Min, as she continues to execute her plans. Lastly, it is revealed that Ji Hyeok also traveled back in time 10 years, just like Kang Ji Won did.

Review of Episodes 3 and 4 of Marry My Husband

Episodes 3 and 4 of Marry My Husband proved to be thrilling and engaging, as Kang Ji Won reclaimed her life step by step. The narrative allowed a deeper exploration of the characters associated with Ji Won, revealing intriguing dynamics. Park Min Hwan emerges as a caricature of a man, while Soo Min showcases masterful manipulation skills as she tries to take everything Ji Won owns.

However, Ji Won, now well aware of the truth, is poised to orchestrate their downfall by pushing them into a marriage. Interestingly, even without Ji Won's interference, chance encounters, such as the post-reunion scene, bring Soo Min and Min Hwan together. Soo Min's manipulative nature becomes more evident, particularly during the high school reunion, where it is unveiled that she had falsely gaslighted everyone into bullying Kang Ji Won.

With Kang Ji Won now aware of the truth, she is ready to leverage Soo Min and Min Hwan's qualities against them to seek revenge. The unexpected plot twist of Ji Hyeok too, dying in an accident, and coming back to life adds an intriguing layer to the story. The revelation that the heart mark on Ji Hyeok's body is the same one Kang Ji Won's dad made suggests her father played a role in giving Ji Hyeok a second chance at life, mirroring what he did for his daughter.

The endearing scenes between Ji Hyeok and Ji Won are heartwarming as they slowly begin to confide in each other. Above all, it's gratifying to see Ji Won surrounded by positive people like Hee Yeon, Joo Ran, and more.

How are episodes 3 and 4 different from Webtoon?

The show introduces several changes to the storyline, including advancing the reunion and having Baek Eun Ho present at the event. Additionally, the impactful phone call Ji Won makes to Min Hwan to set the record straight adds a layer of depth to the plot.

Na In Woo's portrayal of Ji Hyeok diverges from his Webtoon character, who was originally depicted as colder, more awkward, and reserved than his series counterpart. One significant change highlighted in this episode is the timing of Ji Hyeok's death and his coming back to life, which is presented earlier in the series compared to the Webtoon. Additionally, the circumstances of his death differ, with the series showing an accidental death, whereas in the Webtoon, he attempted suicide due to the heartbreak of Ji Won's death. Despite these variations, the changes add a distinct angle and depth to Ji Hyeok's character, making it enjoyable to watch.

In the K-drama, Ji Won is portrayed as more straightforward and reserved compared to the Webtoon, where she pretended to be friends with Soo Min to set a trap. Despite maintaining a friendship with Soo Min in the series, Ji Won frequently calls her out for her behavior, consistently taking a courageous stand against any wrongdoing.

Marry My Husband Ep 3-4 acting performances

Park Min Young is excelling in her role as Kang Ji Won. The duality in her character, evident in flashbacks and the present, is a testament to her acting skills. Through Park Min Young’s amazing performance, we witness how much Kang Ji Won has grown from her past life to the present. Na In Woo is also doing an incredible job as Yoo Ji Hyeok—a cold guy who is only sweet to his crush. Na In Woo is pulling it off perfectly.

Lee Yi Kyung portrays Park Min Hwan perfectly, embodying the airheaded villain easily manipulated and always thinks he's in charge. The true detestable mastermind of the show, Jung Soo Min, is portrayed impeccably by Song Ha Yoon, making viewers eagerly await Soo Min's downfall. Lee Gikwang, as Eun Ho, brings sweetness and charm to his character, enhanced by his delightful Satoori accent. Lastly, Choi Gyu Ri is a true blessing on screen, playing the role of Ji Won's sweet and chaotic friend with a heart of gold. She consistently brings smiles to everyone's faces whenever she appears on screen.

