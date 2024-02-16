Kim So Hyun-Kim Ji Won's wedding in Queen of Tears bears resemblance to Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin's wedding photo

On February 15, some images of the upcoming drama Queen of Tears, featuring Kim So Hyun and Kim Ji Won were released. Fans are swooning over the beautiful on-screen couple.

The similarity between Kim So Hyun-Kim Ji Won's wedding scene and Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin's real-life wedding photos

Among the other photos, the wedding scene caught the eye of the netizens, as it bears an exceptional resemblance to the real-life wedding of Crash Landing on You fame Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

Shortly after the release, the couple’s photos skyrocketed to a trending search topic.

In the viral photos, both weddings seemed to be held in a similar fairytale backdrop, with decorative flower arches, and almost identical wedding ensembles.

Fans and followers of the mentioned actors are feeling ecstatic upon finding out the similarity between the photos. Some are calling it inspired, while some are simply excited for the premier of the K-drama.

According to the online K-drama community, the resemblance wasn't accidental, rather it was intentionally recreated, as Park Ji Eun is the credited writer for both Crash Landing on You and Queen of Tears.

About Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is one of the most-anticipated dramas of 2024. The rom-com drama will tell a love story set in the chaebol world of South Korea, where an ordinary boy ends up marrying the daughter of a large enterprise. Soon after, their happy married life faces turbulence and both must struggle to protect their happiness.

Advertisement

Along with It’s Okay To Not Be Okay actor Kim So Hyun and Fight My Way actress Kim Ji Won, Kwak Don Yeon, and Lee Joo Bin will also be seen in this drama.

This upcoming K-drama has already created a significant buzz with its gripping trailer, swoon-worthy still images, and exciting plot.

The first episodes of the tvN drama will drop on March 9. And will be available to stream globally through Netflix.

ALSO READ: Crash Landing On You fame Hyun Bin to star in a K-drama titled Made In Korea with USD 36 million budget