POLL: Hide and Seek, Breathless, Always You, Circles, and more; VOTE for your favourite ASTRO song

As ASTRO celebrates their remarkable 8th anniversary, fans are invited to engage in a thrilling musical showdown by participating in a poll to determine the group's ultimate fan-favorite song. The poll presents a captivating selection of ASTRO's hits, each carrying its unique charm and resonating with the diverse musical palette the group has displayed over the years.

From the debut enchantment of Hide and Seek to the irresistibly charismatic Crazy Sexy Cool, the poll features a spectrum of tracks that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of AROHAs. Fans have the opportunity to cast their votes for iconic tunes like Breathless, Confession, Always You, Circles and You & Me, showcasing ASTRO's versatility and growth throughout their illustrious career.

The celebration of ASTRO's 8th anniversary is not only a testament to the group's enduring presence but also an occasion for fans to reminisce about the musical journey shared with these talented artists. With each song carrying its significance and memories, the poll adds an interactive element to the anniversary festivities, allowing fans to voice their affection for ASTRO's music. As the votes pour in, the anticipation builds to see which song will emerge as the crowning jewel in this celebratory musical gala.

