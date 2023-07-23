Poll: Lee Junho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Park Seo Joon and more; Pick your favorite male chaebol character in K-drama

Lee Junho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Park Seo Joon, and many Korean actors portrayed the rich chaebol characters taking over the K-drama fandom. We bring you an exciting poll so that you get to pick your favorite chaebol or rich CEO boyfriend character.

K-drama chaebol characters

Lee Junho is currently appearing in the Netflix K-drama King the Land alongside YoonA of Girls' Generation. He is going viral on the internet for his charisma and positive role. Ahn Hyo Seop played the role of Kang Tae Moo alongside ex-Gugudan member Kim Sejong. Ahn Hyo Seop is known for his dialogue, "You know what is the similarity between my credit card and my love for you? Neither of them has a limit." Park Seo Joon played Lee Young Joon and is still famous among viewers for his 'AURA' in "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?". Ahn Min Hyuk in Strong Girl Bong Soon, played by none other than Park Hyung Sik, is known to be the most adorable chaebol CEO in the K-drama world. Kang Min Hyuk recently appeared in Celebrity with Park Gyu Young as a morally gray Chaebol character. Kang Min Hyuk gained massive attention for his exceptional acting skills and unexpected charm.

