King the Land becomes most-watched Sunday miniseries; YoonA and Lee Junho top Most Buzzworthy Actor Rankings

Based on paid households in Nielsen Korea, the metropolitan area viewership rating was 12.4% and the national viewership rating was 11.3%, with the highest viewership rating being 13.7%. Guwon and Cheon Sarang got to know each other better while they were traveling. In the tenth episode of JTBC's Saturday and Sunday show 'King the Land' circulated on July sixteenth, Guwon (played by Lee Junho) and Cheon Sarang (played by SNSD's Lim YoonA) made unique moments with their friends and family along with the romance of being in a new place.

King the Land starring YoonA and Lee Junho:

The top 10 actors of July’s Most Buzzworthy Actor rankings are YoonA, Lee Junho, Kim Tae Ri (Revenant), Shin Hye Sun (See You in My 19th Life), Oh Jung Se (Revenant), Chun Woo Hee (Delightfully Deceitful), Park Gyu Young (Celebrity), Ahn Bo Hyun (See You In My 19th Life), Lim Ji Yeon (Lies Hidden In My Garden) and Kim Dong Wook (Delightfully Deceitful). While the top 10 dramas of Buzzworthy drama rankings are King the Land, Revenant, Lies Hidden In My Garden, See You In My 19th Life, The Uncanny Counter 2, Battle For Happiness, The Real Has Come, Numbers and Durian’s Affair.

Latest episode of King the Land:

When Guwon and Cheon Sarang boarded the plane for their first trip abroad, he chose a seat next to Cheon Sarang over comfort. Cheon Sarang likewise communicated her sentiments, shaping a sweet environment even before the beginning of the vacation. Endeavors to partake in a date for both of them went on as the day went by, yet the getaway of adoration finished in disappointment as Guwon snatched Noh Sang Shik's hand instead of Cheon Sarang. Cheon Sarang's pointless articulation seeing Salvation made them giggle. In the meantime, Guwon, whose patience has run out, is able to escape with Cheon Sarang, and they are finally able to talk to each other honestly. Guwon boldly confessed to Cheon Sarang, who said that he needed nothing for fear of a paranoid fear of losing something valuable.

