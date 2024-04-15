Queen of Tears has gone on to become the second-highest-rated K-drama on the South Korean network, tvN. The show garnered phenomenal ratings with the release of the latest episode during the weekend. Previously, the spot was captured by the 2016 K-drama, Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. A few days back, Queen of Tears also overtook the K-drama starring Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, Reply 1988, from third place.

Queen of Tears is now the second-highest-rated tvN K-drama

On April 14, 2024, the ongoing K-drama Queen of Tears hit yet another milestone with its latest episode release. With the release of their newest episode, the show has garnered an all-time high viewership. The K-drama scored an average of 20.7 percent nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea. Moreover, it has gone on to grab the second spot for the most viewed K-dramas in tvN’s history, which was previously taken by one of the most popular and iconic shows, Goblin.

Starring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun in the lead roles, Goblin reached the 20 percent mark during the time of its release. Queen of Tears is bested only by Crash Landing on You which received a whopping viewership of 21.7 percent during its finale episode back in 2020. Moreover, Beauty, and Mr. Romantic, the ongoing K-drama, scored a 16.8 percent rating nationwide on the same night. Hide, which is another new series from tvN, has received an average rating of 4.7 percent for its latest episode.

More about Queen of Tears

Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, Queen of Tears is a South Korean drama that follows a plot where a chaebol heiress, Hae In, and an ordinary company lawyer, Baek Hyunsoo fall in love and have a relationship. However, their marriage remains unsuccessful due to their evident difference in lifestyles. But soon after Hae In is diagnosed with a rare disease and their relationship changes drastically.

The series stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won as the lead couple. The cast ensemble also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. The show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST.