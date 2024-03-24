Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won to release special one-off episode; Report

Queen of Tears is an ongoing romance comedy starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. The drama has gained popularity due to its unpredictable ending and the chemistry between the star cast. On March 24, Kim Soo Hyun got involved in a dating scandal with /bloodhounds actor Kim Sae Ron. His agency swiftly denied the dating rumors between the two. Recent reports suggest that a special episode of Queen of Tears would be released.

Queen of Tears with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won to release special episode

According to a report released on March 24, Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be dropping a special episode as the drama hit global popularity. The romance comedy has been the talk of the town since its release and fans having been raving about the plot and the performances of the actors.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

