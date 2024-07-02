RM's parents thank BTS fans for supporting younger sister's new cafe; ARMY reveals heartwarming interaction

RM, the charismatic leader of the K-pop sensation boy band BTS is currently serving in the military. The K-pop idol’s sister recently opened a gorgeous cafe in Seoul named Far Ben which was recently visited by an ARMY. The fan later shared a video of her experience at the cafe and revealed her heartwarming interaction with RM’s sister and parents that day.

On July 1, 2024, RM’s sister opened a gorgeous cafe in Seongdong Gu, Seoul called Cafe Farben. A Brazilian ARMY (BTS’ official fandom name) visited the cafe on the opening day and shared her experience in an Instagram post.

The fan shared a video of RM’s sister’s cafe and captioned the video noting down her unforgettable interaction with the BTS leader’s family. The fan went on to share that she hugged RM’s sister and shared a warm interaction with his parents as well.

She added that the K-pop star’s parents thanked the ARMYs for their support to RM and his sister. The fan shared that she presented flowers to the cafe and also revealed to RM’s family how much they meant to fans all around the world.

The fan also revealed that RM’s sister also signed the bag she bought from the cafe while ending it on a note that she felt happy as a fan.

See the video shared by the ARMY about RM’s sister’s cafe and her interaction here:

Know more about RM’s recent activities

RM also known by his birth name Kim Namjoon is the leader of the worldwide popular K-pop boy band BTS.

In the most recent developments, RM released his solo comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, alongside the lead track LOST! The alum debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Right Place, Wrong Person is the second album by RM and features a total of 11 tracks including the pre-release track Come back to me.

Meanwhile, in other news, RM along with other BTS members took a leave on June 12, 2024, to welcome Jin back home after his military discharge.

