BTS’ RM shares adorable unseen behind-the-scenes PHOTOS from the sets of lead track LOST! music video

RM dropped his highly awaited solo comeback album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024. The album created a whirlwind of excitement among fans as they celebrated the solo comeback of the BTS leader.

Not long ago, RM dropped some new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the lead track LOST! from Right Place, Wrong Person album.

RM, the leader of BTS made a mesmerizing comeback with his latest album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 PM IST). On the night of May 25 KST RM dropped some new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of LOST! music video through his Team RM Instagram account.

The first set of photos depicts RM shooting the music video for LOST! In one pic we see RM peeking out from the TV presenter’s desk in a trippy and adorable way meanwhile the first photo shows him sitting in his cream suit with a stick note that reads his name.

The first set of photos depicts RM shooting the music video for LOST! In one pic we see RM peeking out from the TV presenter's desk in a trippy and adorable way meanwhile the first photo shows him sitting in his cream suit with a stick note that reads his name.

In other photos we see him cutely scribbling on the wall, and standing in the middle of the maze shown in the music video when the director is giving him instructions. See all the photos here:

The first pic in another set of behind-the-scenes photos features RM in his iconic bob-cut wig as he stands behind a camera. In another adorable click, we see the BTS leader smiling brightly while wearing a blonde bob-cut wig. Additionally, we can also see RM posing with the director and writer Aube Perrie and producer Rik Green in a photo.

See RM posing in his iconic wig, with the director and producer of LOST! in new behind-the-scenes photos here:

More about RM

RM also known by his birth name Kim Namjoon is the charming leader of the world-leading K-pop boy band BTS. RM launched his solo career by dropping his first mixtape RM in 2015 followed by mono in 2018.

Meanwhile, RM marked his official solo debut by releasing his major hit album Indigo on December 2, 2022. Recently, the BTS leader unveiled a special video Mini & Moni Music where he discussed the future, military enlistment, and more with bandmate Jimin.

