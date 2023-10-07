SEVENTEEN achieves 10 million album sales, breaks K-pop record in 2023

SEVENTEEN has given CARATs an occasion to rejoice as the group becomes the best-selling artist of all time in the history of K-pop. The group in a first has sold over 10 Million album copies (exactly 11,043,265) from the period of January to November 2023. Since its premiere, the 13-member boy band's single FML has been shattering records and scripting history. Check out for more details.

SEVENTEEN's album sales soar past 10 Million in 9 Months

As per the data details shared by the group’s agency Pledis Entertainment, SEVENTEEN has achieved an unprecedented landmark with 10 Million album sales in just 9 Months. A major part of the applause for achieving this feat goes to their 10th mini-album titled FML. The album which rolled out on August 24, features two title tracks Super and F**k My Life. Based on the data of circle charts ranging from January to September 2023, FML managed to sell over 6.27 million copies by July of this year. On its debut day, FML set a benchmark by selling 3 million copies, a historic achievement for the group. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and held the position for eight weeks in a row.

Simultaneously their fourth studio album Face the Sun made a surprise entry by selling over 950,000 copies. SEVENTEEN broke the previous mark of selling 5.03 million units by BTS Map of the Soul: 7, way back in July. Additionally, FML's first-week sales exceeded BTS' 2019 album Map of the Soul: PERSONA by approximately 1 million pre-orders. Meanwhile, FML’s physical record went on sale the same day and quickly outpaced expectations, selling an incredible amount of copies. These sales records are a testament to their global popularity.

More about SEVENTEEN’s FML album and upcoming works

The album includes four songs: Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv U, Dust, and April Shower, in addition to F*ck My Life and Super. One of SEVENTEEN's subunits, known as BSS or BooSeokSoo, which comprises Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi, has accomplished yet another milestone with their track Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji)surpassing 300 million digital sales on the Circle Chart. The group is currently gearing up for their 11th mini album titled SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, scheduled for October release.

