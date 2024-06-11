SEVENTEEN becomes UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in first ever K-pop appointment for role

SEVENTEEN, the charismatic K-pop boy group who dropped their comeback anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE not long ago has added another achievement to their name.

UNESCO chose SEVENTEEN as its new Goodwill Ambassador for Youth with regard to their meaningful narratives related to the growth of the new generation.

SEVENTEEN becomes the first K-pop act to be named UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassador

On June 11, 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) appointed SEVENTEEN as Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. SEVENTEEN became the first ever K-pop act appointed for this role, creating history.

SEVENTEEN was chosen by UNESCO as the 13-member group has been vocal about its growth portrayals through its music and concepts. Another significant contribution is their overwhelming influence on the youth worldwide since their debut.

The group's music has inspired young people throughout the years. SEVENTEEN and UNESCO are coming together to lead the youth to a brighter future and address the major issues they face. The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, said that after past collaborations with SEVENTEEN, she is optimistic about having them on board to further deepen their teamwork.

In other news, the appointment ceremony of SEVENTEEN as Goodwill Ambassadors is scheduled to be held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on June 26, 2024. According to sources, the members will deliver an acceptance speech on the day and meet with the Director-General to discuss future steps and activities.

SEVENTEEN and UNESCO have partnered before as well. They previously collaborated for the Going Together campaign which called for the importance of education. It was also co-launched by SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

Most recently, SEVENTEEN performed at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris in November 2023. Young people attended and joined the event from over 170 countries proving the 13-member group’s influence.

SEVENTEEN is a famous K-pop boy group with 13 members namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

In the most recent developments, SEVENTEEN dropped their highly awaited anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, alongside a music video for the title track MAESTRO.

Meanwhile, Jeonghan and Wonwoo as a sub-unit will be dropping their debut album THIS MAN on June 17.

