Who is Jung Hae In’s girlfriend? Dating rumor with BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Jung Hae In is a popular K-drama actor known for his roles in hit dramas like D.P., Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, Snowdrop and more. With his popularity, fans have also been interested in his dating life and wondered who is Jung Hae In’s girlfriend.

The actor has stunned the audience with his performance ranging from a loveable pharmacist in One Spring Night to a calm and quiet soldier in D.P. His charm and talent have worked magic and managed to hook us to our seats.

Jung Hae In’s rumored relationships

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo take on the main roles in the 2021 drama Snowdrop. Jung Hae In portrays the character of Im Soo Ho, a charming and mysterious student at a prestigious university, while Jisoo plays the role of Eun Young Cho, a kind and spirited student who encounters Im Soo Ho under unusual circumstances and decides to help him.

Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK's Jisoo take on the main roles in the 2021 drama Snowdrop. Jung Hae In portrays the character of Im Soo Ho, a charming and mysterious student at a prestigious university, while Jisoo plays the role of Eun Young Cho, a kind and spirited student who encounters Im Soo Ho under unusual circumstances and decides to help him.

The chemistry shared between the two actors has been a topic of discussion among viewers and fans. Their interactions gave rise to many speculating that the two were dating. Many fans shipped them and wondered if something more was going on than what met the eyes. These rumors were never confirmed by either agency.

This gossip died down when it was revealed that Jisoo was actually dating Jung Hae In’s good friend Ahn Bo Hyun in 2023. When Jung Hae In was asked whether he knew of their relationship, he replied that he generally does not take an interest in others’ relationships. Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed their break up a few months later.

Kim Go Eun

Jung Hae In and Kim Go Eun appeared in the 2016 drama Goblin. Jung Hae In took on the role of her senior who dotes upon the younger girl. The two shared a cute chemistry in the drama which also became an object of jealousy for the main male lead in the drama.

Though the two actors had limited interactions on screen, they were enough for the audience to run their imaginations wild and hope that something romantic was brewing between the two actors. These were just the speculations and hopes of the audience.

Son Ye Jin

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In worked together in the hit romance drama Something in the Rain. The capable actors delivered captivating performances that were praised by viewers. The drama showcased their chemistry as they portrayed characters who developed complex and deeply emotional relationships. They had their heartfelt and fun-loving moments.

Many speculated that the two were in a romantic relationship. Jung Hae In spoke up and said that they were just acting with all their heart and hence the romance seems real. Son Ye Jin is married to Crash Landing on You co-star Hyun Bin and they also have a beautiful baby boy together.

Chae Soo Bin

Cha Soo Bin and Jung Hae In took on the lead in the drama A Piece of Your Mind. The actors portrayed a subtle and gentle romance which was understanding and mature. Many fans wondered if the actors were linked romantically. Nothing was confirmed by the actors.

More about Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In made his debut in 2013 with the drama Bride of the Century. Since then the actor has starred in many unconventional roles like a homophobic soldier with anger issues in Prison Playbook and a young single father in One Spring Night. The actor received the BaekSang Arts Award for the Most Popular Actor in 2018. He also won the Best New Actor at the 56th Daejong Film Awards for Tune In For Love in 2020.

On December 13, 2023, FNC Entertainment confirmed Jung Hae In would be taking on the lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Mom's Friend's Son. Jung So Min will be playing the lead along with him in the project. The drama is set to commence production in 2024 and the series will be released in the second half of 2024.

Jung Hae In will be taking on the role of a successful young architect. He spent a lot of time with his mother's friend's daughter as a child. They grow apart with time but reunite as adults. This would be Jung Hae In's first romance comedy. He has previously addressed it himself that it is a genre that he hasn't explored but wants to try out.

Jung Hae In’s current relationship status

There were no confirmed reports or rumors regarding actor Jung Hae In's dating life. Jung Hae In has kept his personal life relatively private. There have been occasional speculations or rumors in the media or among fans but he has not publicly addressed any romantic relationships.

Like many celebrities, Jung Hae In likely prefers to maintain privacy when it comes to his personal affairs. It is safe to assume that Jung Hae In is currently single.

