Song Kang Ho’s upcoming period K-drama titled Uncle Samsik drops group POSTER; check image inside

The group poster for the upcoming K-drama Uncle Sam Sik has been unveiled increasing anticipation among fans. Read on for more details.

By Hrishita Das
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  08:42 AM IST |  10.3K
Uncle Sam Sik, the upcoming K-drama starring Song Kang Ho, has released the latest poster featuring the entire cast ensemble. With the release of the group poster, there is anticipation among the fans as they wonder how the story will unfold. Moreover, the star-studded cast list added another layer of intrigue among the viewers.

Uncle Samsik drops group teaser poster

On April 9, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama, Uncle Sam Sik released a group poster. The image consisted of the entire cast list of who will be playing major roles in the show. Apart from Song Kang Ho, the poster includes Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young and Yoo Jae Myung. Moreover, the text on the poster reads, “The name that calls dreams, desires, and success,” along with the title of the show.

In the poster, the cast is seated in the manner of taking a family portrait or a group picture. While most of them wear intense gazes, the main character, Uncle Sam Sik, smiles at the camera, creating an eerie atmosphere. The plot of the show follows two individuals with very different world views. Set in 1960s South Korea, the two men go through the country's turbulent times by being with each other in difficult times. 


Uncle Samsik's plot, release date and more

Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, always has three meals a day, even during an ongoing war in the country. On the other hand, Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life. The two contrasting views and situations can develop into a unique storyline that will be interesting to witness unfold. 

The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes. Hailed by Disney, the K-drama is produced by Slingshot Studio. Initially, the show was supposed to be released in the second half of 2023. But due to possibly some production issues, the release has been pushed back and it will be premiering on May 15, 2024, on the streaming platform.

Watch Uncle Samsik teaser video


About The Author
Hrishita Das

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: Disney+
