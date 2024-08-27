'20 years earlier, the situation was much better': Nani says he is scared to use social media amid Hema Committee report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Nani, who is actively promoting his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram comments on his take after hearing about the Hema Committee report and allegations in Malayalam cinema. Talking to NDTV, the Natural Star expressed how he is even scared to scroll online today.

Speaking on the matter and the status of women, the actor said, “This has been bothering me since the Nirbhaya case. It never stops, and it continuously keeps disturbing us. I am even scared to scroll Twitter or something. As I’m scrolling, some visuals or news will come up, and that can disturb me for the rest of the day.”

He added that we live in this social media boom, and everyone is on social media, doing so many things. The actor said that when he hears all this news, especially about how women are treated and how anybody can say or do anything and get away with it, it deeply affects him.

The actor further added, “I think we are in the worst situation…comparatively, 20 years earlier, the situation was much better. And 20 years before that it was better than that. I feel that we are at the worst.”

Moreover, Nani also added how due to his profession and his general life, he has to interact with kids a lot. With these interactions, he has learned that children these days are more aware of everything than himself back in the day. Explaining how this generation is extra smart, he believes the future would be better than what it is today.

The Hema Committee report which was made available earlier this month gave out some shocking details about the Malayalam film industry and how it has given a dire situation for women in the industry. The 235-page redacted report is said to contain various accounts of sexual harassment, ill-treatment towards women, and how they are exploited in the workplace.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.