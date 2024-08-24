Sa Ri Ma Pa single OUT: Makers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram drop a beautiful and enchanting love song ft Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan

Nani is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The movie slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024, has now gotten a brand new single called Sa Ri Ma Pa.

The song composed by Jakes Bejoy is an enchanting romantic song that features both Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Check out the song Sa Ri Ma Pa from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram:

The special promo song for the film was directed by Suren and Anusha with the magical voice of Karthik crooning the lines. The song was written by Sanare with Nani and Priyanka sharing some electrifying chemistry.

As the movie inches closer to its release, the new track surely gives a refreshing and soulful shade for the upcoming movie. Recently, Nani had made the frontlines of news with his comments on Arshad Warsi after the latter had stirred controversy by calling Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD as a ‘joker.’

As the Natural Star had made a remark against the Bollywood actor, he later went on to clarify how his words were taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

Coming to the actor’s next release, Nani is all set to appear as a vigilante in the movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film focuses on the story of a police officer who is a menace to people in Sokupalem and downright evil in his ways. However, the plot takes an interesting turn when he comes face to face with Surya, a man with a split personality.

Every Saturday, the man takes on the mantle of a vigilante who wouldn’t stop at anything before finishing off his foes, hunting them down to the very end and willing to go to any extent. Aside from Nani and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the movie also had actors SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and many more.

Furthermore, Nani is next set to join hands with director Srikanth Odela once again for his next movie, tentatively called Nani 33.

