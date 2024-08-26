Prithviraj Sukumaran highlights AMMA's lapses, seeks accountability after Hema Committee revelations

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Prithviraj Sukumaran did not mince words on Monday, August 26, when he addressed the media in Kochi about the recent Hema Committee report. He said that those facing abuse allegations must step down from their respective positions and face the investigation.

The Aadujeevitham actor also demanded a thorough investigation into the findings of the Hema Committee report, which examines the conditions and sexual exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

He also called for action against those responsible and acknowledged that there had been shortcomings on the part of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). He said, "There should be a proper probe into the report and if the allegations against someone are proven right, very strong action should be there and at the same time, if proven wrong, the same strong action should be made against those who raised it."

Prithviraj Sukumaran further added that he was not even surprised by the findings of the Hema Committee report as he was amongst the first persons to appear before them. He said that he was waiting to know the committee's next steps.

The actor accepted that there have been lapses by AMMA and strong action against the accused people should have occurred in the past.

Talking about the presence of a "power group" in the film industry, he said, "Just because I say that I have not been affected by the power group, that doesn’t mean it’s not there and if such a group exists, I will say that such a thing should not happen."

Prithviraj also emphasized the need for a female representative in such organizations at top posts, including AMMA President or General Secretary.

Ever since the Hema Committee report surfaced, several renowned personalities have quit their posts after misconduct or sexual assault allegations. Recently, General Secretary of AMMA Siddique and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Chairman Ranjith resigned from their posts after two actresses came forward and accused them of misconduct.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

