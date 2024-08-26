EXCLUSIVE: Nani shares details about Eega 2 with SS Rajamouli; says ‘When it strikes him…’

Nani was recently featured in an exclusive Masterclass interview with Pinkvilla, in anticipation of his upcoming release, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. During the interview, the actor was asked about the possibility of reuniting with SS Rajamouli for Eega 2 and whether he had discussed this with the director or writer, Vijayendra Prasad.

Speaking on the matter, Nani said, “I’ve never asked Vijayendra Prasad sir, but jokingly, many times, I’ve asked Rajamouli sir, ‘What happened? You said I’d be back—when are we back?’ He kept saying, ‘Even if we’re back, it’s the fly who is back; I don’t need you.’”

“Eega is such an original idea. If it were made at this point in time, it would have been a worldwide phenomenon. Rajamouli sir really goes with his gut, so I’m sure when the right idea strikes him, he’ll go all out with it. There’s no point in asking or checking; when he gets it, the world will know anyways,” the actor concluded.

Coming to Nani’s work front, the actor in the same interview had revealed details about his upcoming movies. The Natural Star has confirmed that in September he would announce his next film and hinted that when the next announcement comes, everyone will get an understanding about his much-awaited movie HIT 3.

Moreover, the actor has reiterated his collaboartion with Dasara director Srikanth Odela, which was announced earlier with the tentative title, Nani 33. Furthermore, refuting rumors of being shelved, the actor has also confirmed Saaho director Sujeeth’s film also being in the pipeline.

Natural Star Nani is all set to bring forth his much awaited film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on August 29, 2024. The film which marks his second collaboration with Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya is a vigilante action movie featuring SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles as well.

The movie tells the tale of a young man Surya who has an anger problem and unleashes his wrath on anyone who wrongs him. The rest of the film focuses on his life as he locks horns with a evil police officer.

