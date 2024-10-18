5-step Korean skincare routine ft Rashmika Mandanna: From hydrating cleansers to serums

Rashmika Mandanna has repeatedly captivated audiences with her flawless beauty. Despite battling tight work schedules, the diva has always managed to maintain her skin like no other. However, the starlet follows a minimalistic approach to her skincare routine and ditches anything extravagant.

Are you curious about what Rashmika does behind the scenes to achieve her glowing skin? Read on to discover her five-step Korean skincare regimen, which you can easily follow, too.

Rashmika’s Korean skincare routine begins with cleansing

Rashmika Mandanna understands the importance of cleansing, even double cleansing at times, as the essential first in her daily skincare routine. After a long day, cleansing helps her remove all the makeup and other products used throughout the day.

However, she opts for gentle cleansers that don’t strip the skin of its natural moisture. Instead, these cleansers leave her skin feeling hydrated and moisturized.

Rashmika trusts the goodness of Vitamin C for her skin

In the next step of her Korean skincare routine, Rashmika places her trust in the goodness of Vitamin C. The actress uses a mild serum that boosts her glow and nourishes her skin from within. The fragrance-free products in her regimen keep her skin safe from any unwanted irritations or side effects.

Moisturizing the skin is a no-deal breaker for Rashmika Mandanna

One of the key aspects of her carefully curated Korean skincare regime is moisturization. After priming her cleansed skin with Vitamin C, the Pushpa actress applies a hydrating moisturizer that effectively closes open pores and helps retain moisture. Moreover, it also makes her skin soft and supple, re-building the skin barrier once again.

Rashmika doesn’t forget to step out without a good dose of sunscreen

Unlike others, Rashmika Mandanna understands the immense value of using a quality sunscreen in her five-step Korean skincare routine. While most people often skip this essential step, the actress ensures she applies broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF all over her skin before stepping out. This protects her skin from the harsh ultraviolet rays of the sun, which is crucial given the amount of time she spends outdoors during her shooting schedules.

Rashmika ends her Korean skincare routine with the benefits of niacinamide serum

The last, but perhaps most crucial, part of Rashmika Mandanna's five-step Korean skincare routine is the use of niacinamide. Often underrated, this ingredient offers numerous benefits, including reducing pores and blemishes, brightening the skin, controlling sebum production, and promoting skin healing. She prefers to use niacinamide at night, replacing her Vitamin C serum and follows it up with a cooling night-time face gel that helps relax her skin from within.

What is a Korean skincare regimen?

When it comes to skincare, there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach. This is because every individual has a different skin type, resulting in unique requirements.

Over the years, the Korean skincare regimen has gained prominence, particularly due to its priority towards maintaining balanced skin hydration and targeted treatments addressing specific skin concerns.

