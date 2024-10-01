PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna’s on-point mirror selfie and positive affirmation notes are everything to cure the blues

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to impress her fans with her zeal towards everything positive. The diva knows just how to make her social media presence stand out every time she posts something. Her recent picture is the perfect example of the same, as she dished out positive affirmations like none other.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared a mirror selfie, looking stunning as always. She was seen donning a yellow top paired with denim. However, what grabbed the most attention were the cute notes of positive affirmations that she wrote on pieces of paper stuck on her vanity mirror.

Phrases like ‘This too shall pass’, ‘kindness before all’, ‘a smile can change the world so smile’ and many more revealed how the Pushpa actress chooses to prioritize staying positive and happy above everything else in her life each day.

Moreover, Rashmika also penned a caption underneath her picture, summing up her habit for spreading positivity. She wrote, “Some kind reminders to get you through the day #NotesfromRM”

It was back on September 24, 2024, when Rashmika shared a few pictures as she made a quick visit to the temple, ahead of starting her day. She dropped a car selfie and expressed how she wanted each one of her fans to have a really good day, just like her.

Advertisement

Atop the picture, she penned, “I had a second to go to a temple just now, and I just felt like saying, God bless you all, kids—all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job. I hope you get what you are looking for. I hope all your dreams come true and your days are filled with love, joy, and happiness. Big love."

Besides positivity and updates on her films, Rashmika also keeps her fans on the tab for both the ups and downs of her life.

For instance, it was on September 9, 2024, when the Pushpa 2 actress informed everyone about dealing with a minor accident, which left her to stay out of social media for some time.

Nonetheless, she assured that she was doing fine and had been recovering steadily, and that she would be returning to work soon.

On the professional side, Rashmika has the films Pushpa 2, Sikandar and Chhaava on the cards for her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 new task promo OUT: Which contestant will win ‘Lift the Mat, Roll the Tyre’ challenge?