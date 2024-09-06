Rashmika Mandanna wears easy to copy celebrity look as she gets spotted outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna was recently snapped in Mumbai, sporting a chic and casual look. For her outing, the actress opted for a simple white long-sleeved top teamed with high-waisted jeans. Rashmika completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, a matching handbag, and black sunglasses.

While her minimalist and effortless style captured the attention of her fans, it was hard not to notice that the actress was posing for the paps outside Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Mumbai. Could Rashmika be gearing up for another new flick? Let's wait and see. The actress has not yet made any comments on joining hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for a film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has several promising films in the pipeline. The actress will reprise her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun Pushpa 2: The Rise, directed by Sukumar and featuring Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role.

Apart from Pushpa 2, Rashmika will star alongside Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna in Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film is reportedly set in Dharavi and follows the story of a homeless person who becomes a mafia lord.

Rashmika will also share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava. The actress will play the role of Yesubai Bhonsale in this historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar.

Interestingly, Chhaava and Pushpa 2, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead, will clash at the box office on December 6 this year.

The actress is also gearing up for her project with Salman Khan. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is touted as an action film. However, not much about the Rashmika and Salman Khan starrer has been disclosed yet.

Rashmika will also be reuniting with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the sequel to Animal titled Animal Park.

