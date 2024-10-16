Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal's Mr Perfect to re-release in theaters ahead of Salaar actor's birthday; details inside

Mr Perfect, starring Prabhas, is all set to re-release in theaters ahead of his 45th birthday. The movie also featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The makers of the film recently took to their social media handles to make the big announcement.

Mr Perfect will hit the big screens once again on October 22, a day before Prabhas' birthday, as a treat for his fans. Sharing a clip from the movie, the makers wrote, "The #Prabhas we all cherish and the nostalgia we all love are coming back to bring us celebrations! #MrPerfect Grand Re Release on October 22rd. Theaters lo Dhol Dhol Dhol Bhale."

Soon after the announcement was made, Prabhas' fans went gaga with excitement.

Take a look at the post below:

Directed by Dasaradh, Mr Perfect released in theaters back in 2011. Apart from Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal, the movie also featured Taapsee Pannu in a prominent role.

In the film Prabhas plays the role of Vicky, Kajal essays the character of Priya and Taapsee plays Maggie. The story of Mr Perfect revolves around the life of Vicky who is a gaming software expert.

As he grows up, his father asks him to marry his childhood friend Priya. Vicky agrees to do so on one condition. He suggests to his father that he would spend ten days with her and if they are compatible enough, they will get married.

While the two continue to grow fond of each other, their family prepares for their engagement. However, Vicky calls off the ceremony and returns to Australia after he gets to know that Priya is going to make certain sacrifices for their relationship.

Nonetheless, Vicky ends up meeting Maggie while Priya follows him to Australia. The story further gets hilarious and emotional at the same time.

The movie was a blockbuster hit at the box office and was produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

